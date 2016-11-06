Playful and Practical, This Family Home Has It All

So far, you've seen how this family home is accommodating to members of the family young and old – and this living area is no exception. For someone who wants to do homework at the kitchen counter, round fur stools are available on the left. A person looking to read or knit is welcome to enjoy the antique chair to the right. Someone looking to socialize over a snack might choose a spot at the low table under the hanging lamp. Although these seating areas enjoy a communal space, they offer a range of micro environments suited to an equally wide range of activities and tastes.

Another notable aspect of this room is the way it blends old and new: a wood burning pipe stove and antique upholstered chair sit in harmony alongside brilliant white walls and a chic Scandinavian decor scheme, making for a cozy blend of old and new.