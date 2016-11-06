Playful and Practical, This Family Home Has It All

Tidy, spacious, and practical, this single family home from the architects of Fingerhaus is an excellent example of family living at its finest. This house strikes a perfect balance between luxurious and down-to-Earth, natural and manmade, old fashioned and cutting edge, cozy and fresh, playful and reserved. It's easy to see how a family of any size or lifestyle would enjoy living in this well-built home.
This spacious family home has room for it all – a first glance will show you that the garage and the house enjoy a separation, sharing a sheltered pergola structure in between. This setup is ideal for sheltered picnics on a rainy day, or as a place for kids to have their friends over for band practice without blasting everyone's ears off. Also a convenient spot to place groceries, garbage bins, and bicycles, this additional indoor/outdoor storage room is one of the handiest aspects of this brand new home.
What was practical in the front turns to playful in the back! Benefitted from breathtaking mountain views, this backyard offers a wide open space to play, swing, run, lounge, picnic – and on a rainy day, the backyard can still be enjoyed from the large windows of the sunny dining room. Wrapped in a warm timber shell and topped with a rust-coloured tile roof, this friendly backyard is the epitome of
happy place.
For many, this backyard will conjure memories of summers and backyard picnics – if you're thinking along the same lines, have a look at this list of 10 grills you can install for the ultimate backyard barbecue!
Some homes highlight their entrance as a grand, immaculate space – this one prefers to focus on the logistics of getting the family in and out of the door in a streamlined manner. With shorter coat racks for the kids and taller ones for the adults on both sides, this hallway is convenient and accessible And unlike many attempts to organize shoes (only to discover that the shoe rack is about 5 times too small), this entrance features a low shoe rack/bench that runs the entire length of the space.
This home's practical, but it's highly stylish as well. This twisted wooden staircase offers some interesting angles and splashes of dark grey that bring a hint of modern design to the space. The flooring contrast makes for a visually interesting display as well – and it also defines a reinforced tiled area for outdoor shoes, and an inside area for socks and bare feet. Clever!
The kitchen, dining room, and living room all share a common living space on the lower floor, all with a similar light-hearted and natural wooden theme.
So far, you've seen how this family home is accommodating to members of the family young and old – and this living area is no exception. For someone who wants to do homework at the kitchen counter, round fur stools are available on the left. A person looking to read or knit is welcome to enjoy the antique chair to the right. Someone looking to socialize over a snack might choose a spot at the low table under the hanging lamp. Although these seating areas enjoy a communal space, they offer a range of micro environments suited to an equally wide range of activities and tastes.
Another notable aspect of this room is the way it blends old and new: a wood burning pipe stove and antique upholstered chair sit in harmony alongside brilliant white walls and a chic Scandinavian decor scheme, making for a cozy blend of old and new.
This busy family enjoys one and a half bathrooms, pictured here and below. As you can see, even this small space is made stylish by the careful placement of a mirror and large picture frame, which balance the room nicely in conduction with the central window.
Upstairs, a full bathroom provides a more luxurious bathing space, with a mounted tub and standing shower. These two bathrooms find a common undertone in their decor – you'll notice that they use the same simple tiled stripe as a central feature.
This playful space could be none other than the children's bedroom, decked out with bright pastels, fun images, and plenty of educational books! Bright and colourful, this is truly a great space for creativity and imagination.
Traveling to the parents' room, you find the house takes on a more sophisticated air – this room is light, airy, and almost heavenly, with a gauzy curtain filtering the bright sunlight. A standing wardrobe and wooden bedside tables give off an old-fashioned, familiar feel, while the low-lying bed with separate headboards offers a more modern approach to bedtime.