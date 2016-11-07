This Barn Turns Into A Beautiful Eclectic Home

There's no mistaking this country home's origins – a glance at this facade will tell you that this simple and logical form began its life as a barn. With a high, pointed roof with a large attic volume, this structure was originally designed to provide plenty of loft space for storage – and now the space simply serves to create a lofty feel in this now high-ceilinged home.

The corners of the structure reveal where the home has been reinforced with modern brick, drawing attention to the impressive fact that the grey field stone walls of this barn have remained largely intact over the decades.

A wide, wooden double door opens wide, embracing the original frame size of the barn door – now serving as a highly convenient and roomy entrance, which must come in handy when carrying a load of groceries through the door…