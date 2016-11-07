A Shabby Apartment Gets Artfully Renovated

The bedroom once offers very strange plank walls in a dim colour that appears to be somewhere between pink, brown, and grey – while it may seem like a calming neutral choice, this muddy colour was really getting the place down. Likewise, the mirror's heart is in the right place, attempting to bring light and nature into the room, but its frameless arrangement lacks context, making its placement seem thoughtless and rash. In the new bedroom, the walls are absolutely filled with streamlined storage, turning the entire place into one large closet that keeps clutter out of the way. A new mirror is nestled on an angle in the corner, with its own bit of wall that offers distinction and context. Simple and ordered, this new bedroom benefits from the convenience of extra storage, as well as from the light, neutral colour that gives the room a clean and rejuvenating air.

