Add Brilliance To Your Home With Copper Decor

Whether you absolutely love it or you find it simply tolerable, there's no doubting the facts: copper is back! Copper surged in popularity in 2014, and now it's being seen again in many different interior styles, from ultra-modern designs to more laid-back rustic ones. An interior design professional can speak to the brilliance and warmth of this rust-colored metal; as a metal that has a tendency to reflect its surroundings, copper is an excellent material for an endless variety of contexts. Classics like white and black look great with copper; pastels, wood, rich textures and soft fabrics also find a perfect design companion in copper. No matter your style, you can use this guide as inspiration for bringing the warmth, character, and polish of copper into your own home decor.
Copper's beauty comes at a price, however. Those considering incorporating it into their decor can choose from a variety of arrangements that highlight copper as a singular standout feature of the room, making this a more cost-effective option than practically coating your house in it. The examples in this guide focus on this highlighting technique. Another drawback to copper is its tendency to oxidize, forming its characteristic green coating – that said, make sure to invest in copper features with a strong protective coating.
Incorporating a copper light fixture or lamp is an easy, quick way to bring copper into your room. This open concept room sets a good neutral stage for the bright copper sphere suspended in the center of the room. As a light, malleable material that's able to be worked into very thin sheets, copper is an excellent lightweight metal for hanging decor – you can feel safe suspending it from just about anywhere.
As copper brings about warm rust, fire, and earth tones, copper is an especially beautiful material for use in light fixtures. The following picture shows another example:
WIth a background of soft grayish blues, this copper lamp brings a dose of warmth and friendliness to this decor scheme. Notice how the burnt orange tone add instant energy to the space, while its delicate design still conserves undertones of a more reserved, sophisticated atmosphere. This is an excellent example of how the natural warmth of copper can really brighten a room.
Love modern and minimalist? Combine copper elements with other polished surfaces, as you see in these two images of modern bathrooms. High-contrast monotone backgrounds in black and white provide a clean stage for these copper pipes to shine. In fact, with such a minimal background, these two bathrooms use copper as their main defining element, serving as a burst of fiery energy in an otherwise sterile, restrained environment.
While many pipes like to hide in the walls, the beauty of these exposed pipe designs can't be denied – for those who tend toward industrially-inspired styles, copper makes a stylish statement in exposed plumbing.
Envisioning a more rustic look? In that case, the warm orange tones in copper will blend well with many shades of beige and brown, and it will look right at home next to wooden floors and exposed brick. In this unique bathroom, a copper bathtub reflects the warm, rustic character of the room while also adding a splash of polish and shine to the space, resulting in a look that's both rustic and sophisticated. With the associated imagery of the copper kettles and drums used for cooking back in pioneer days, this large copper tub plays upon a more historically-inspired theme.
As this example shows, even a minimal amount of this earthy metal can pack a punch. This simple, frills-free kitchen with symmetrical shelves and cabinets features an equally frills-free approach to the sink, with a single curved pipe protruding from the wall. This simple, streamlined design makes a clear statement about
less is more, offering no backlash, spray nozzle, or fancy mounting structure.
For a less permanent approach to copper, opt for furniture pieces that can be moved and transformed, giving you the flexibility to rearrange with the seasons. This copper-framed mirror adds a warm, energetic splash to this dark room – the same could be said for a set of copper shower rings, a vase, stool, picture frame, or other home decor piece. You'll be surprised at how flexible this material can be – as your tastes shift over the years, these timeless metallic pieces will have the ability to conform to many decorating styles.
You can borrow from copper's inspiration and apply the colour to your walls and furniture with a simple coat of paint! Metallic spray paints work especially well for adding a shimmering coat of copper, but there are also liquid paints that offer the rich tones and depth of various copper shades. This hue adds an earthy element to your decor by invoking imagery of red sands, sunsets, and precious earth metals. The especially nice part? You won't have to pay the high price for the real thing, and you won't have to worry about a green film forming on top of it. To experiment with this colour, try painting an old piece of furniture to see how it looks in your space.
There's no denying the rustic, Autumn appeal of copper coloured decor – if you're looking for more ways to bring the Earthy tones of Fall into your home decor, have a look at this decorating guide!