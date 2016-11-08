Add Brilliance To Your Home With Copper Decor

Whether you absolutely love it or you find it simply tolerable, there's no doubting the facts: copper is back! Copper surged in popularity in 2014, and now it's being seen again in many different interior styles, from ultra-modern designs to more laid-back rustic ones. An interior design professional can speak to the brilliance and warmth of this rust-colored metal; as a metal that has a tendency to reflect its surroundings, copper is an excellent material for an endless variety of contexts. Classics like white and black look great with copper; pastels, wood, rich textures and soft fabrics also find a perfect design companion in copper. No matter your style, you can use this guide as inspiration for bringing the warmth, character, and polish of copper into your own home decor.

Copper's beauty comes at a price, however. Those considering incorporating it into their decor can choose from a variety of arrangements that highlight copper as a singular standout feature of the room, making this a more cost-effective option than practically coating your house in it. The examples in this guide focus on this highlighting technique. Another drawback to copper is its tendency to oxidize, forming its characteristic green coating – that said, make sure to invest in copper features with a strong protective coating.