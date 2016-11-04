Home Story: The Magic Of Minimalism

As with the façade’s entrance, we get a surprise on seeing natural wood next to monochrome in the bathroom décor! It is, however, an ideal look for the sauna which is comfortable and relaxing.

Marcus Hofbauer has created a contemporary and stylish home that is a statement in minimalism – but with a twist! The neat lines, the play of neutral colours and the sheer functionality of this elegant abode are an inspiration! Did you like this home tour? Take a look at another awe-inspiring house - A Lavish and Futuristic House in Pune!