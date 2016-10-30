A Rustic Home That Strikes The Perfect Balance

Merging different styles is a big challenge for architectural professionals around the world because it involves innovation and a very contemporary touch, especially when the architectural features chosen contrast with one another. The merging of these materials is what we will explore today in this fabulous homify project.

These architects, BAM! Architecture were responsible for the design of a house where they had to transform an existing house into a remarkable and modern home with traditional solutions. You'll also notice that they've injected a rustic style into the design, which works in harmony with the natural environment. Combined with modern features, the result is a very authentic home, which goes beyond conventional aesthetic standards.

Come with us as we check out this home from every angle!