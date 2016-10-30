A Rustic Home That Strikes The Perfect Balance

Merging different styles is a big challenge for architectural professionals around the world because it involves innovation and a very contemporary touch, especially when the architectural features chosen contrast with one another. The merging of these materials is what we will explore today in this fabulous homify project.
These architects, BAM! Architecture were responsible for the design of a house where they had to transform an existing house into a remarkable and modern home with traditional solutions. You'll also notice that they've injected a rustic style into the design, which works in harmony with the natural environment. Combined with modern features, the result is a very authentic home, which goes beyond conventional aesthetic standards.
Come with us as we check out this home from every angle!
For a warm and regulated temperature, the designers have included openings throughout the facade. The large glass window that wraps around the corner of the house, gives a contemporary feel to the architecture while the upper windows allow natural light to flow into the home.
The transformation of this house has seen it expand in size, adjusting to the layout of the land. It's also far more sociable and suitable for entertaining friends and family.
As we can see in this image, a country style has been preserved and modern solutions have been implemented to create the new, desired atmosphere.
One of the project guidelines was to connect the various environments of the home, including the exterior and interior spaces.
The outer corridor that runs around the house visually and physically expands the interior while providing the home with an outdoor seating area. The rooms all have their own small balconies thanks to this design!
This is a wonderful example of a subtle transition between the inside and the outside of the home.
The side of the home is protected by a wooden ceiling, which is reinforced by a light looking metal structure.
The modern and minimalist combination makes this terrace very warm and airy – the perfect spot for spending sunny afternoons with friends and family.
As we've seen in previous images, the block with the more intimate areas of the home including the bathrooms and the bedrooms are in a more private sector of the house. On the other hand, the social areas such as the kitchen, the living room and the dining room are in a more exposed area and are constantly connected to the exterior space.
In this photo, we can see how these environments merge, with the wide openings and neutral colours combining with the natural wood to create a very appealing home.
In the dining room, we can see how the table and chairs have a simple and functional design, which gives a modern touch to a more rustic finish.
We have already noted that this house has intelligent ventilation and temperature regulation. In this image, we can see how the window tilts out of the wall, which is a great solution if you want to optimize the vertical space. They are also very easy to clean.
With wooden frames, this type of window gains a more sophisticated look.
The integrated kitchen has a minimalist style and is the perfect fusion of form and function.
The modern equipment features a palette of neutral colours, which matches the other finishes in the house.
This kitchen is perfect for those who like to get friends together to cook and entertain. It allows for an unobstructed circulation around the space and creates a very pleasant and inviting atmosphere.
The bathroom reflects the intention of the project – the bringing together of rustic and modern styles.
The wall features a brick finish, which achieves the perfect balance with the contemporary accessories.
As we say goodbye to this wonderful house, we can see the effects of the lighting and how beautiful the home looks in the evening glow.
The facades is also illuminated by special lighting, which enhances the textures of the brick walls.
