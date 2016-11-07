Your browser is out-of-date.

A Prefab Home That's Rustic, Beautiful – And Budget-Friendly

Justwords Justwords
Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca
The Spanish city of Salamanca is well-known for its picturesque sandstone architectures and rich history. And here, we have chanced upon a quaint, rustic house which is small but beautiful. With an area of 670 square feet, the abode combines wood and stone in an aesthetic manner. Naturally, the effect is soothing and subtle, with wood offering warmth and stone lending a touch of rugged earthiness. The interiors are simple, practical and calming. Read on to know more about this creation from the home builders at Modular Home.

Welcoming porch

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

A simple but stylish wooden door beckons you to take a closer look at the slightly raised porch of the abode. With the roof projecting overhead, the porch is a sunny yet soothing space to unwind in the evenings or breathe in fresh air.

Rustic and charming facade

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

With stone walls and wooden detailing, the house paints a pretty picture with towering green trees in the background. Large and roughly-hewn stones exude pastoral charm here, while the quaint window shutters add warmth to the home.

Solid materials

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

The wooden beams and rafters which support the shade above the porch are solid, sturdy and elegant as well. Besides structural stability, they create an aura of cosiness for the property. Red shingles for the sloping roof add a dash of colour to the earthy palette of the home.

Inviting interiors

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

The vertical wooden planks on the interior walls have been whitewashed for a peaceful and spacious feel. But the ceiling flaunts rich and dark wooden tones, which contrast the walls beautifully. The wooden frame of the window breaks the monotony of white as well, while allowing sunlight to flood the interiors generously.

Neat and cozy

Casa Modular Rústica en Salamanca
MODULAR HOME

MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME
MODULAR HOME

Neat and sleek wooden doors lead you to the different rooms of this house, and punctuate the white walls nicely. And most importantly, the whitewash doesn’t hide the earthy texture of the wooden planks.

What a delightfully rustic, quaint and welcoming little home this is! For more ideas though, take another tour - A Pretty Little Cottage To Call Home.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

