This Home Gets A Dose Of Contemporary Charm

Sometimes, a home has all the scope to shine, but the interiors pose a problem if they are mundane or dated. And gloomy or dull spaces never attract or inspire anyone. This was the problem that plagued this house, Dom z Głębokiej, in the Polish city of Krakow. So the homeowners approached the home stagers from Sceney Domowe to give the residence’s interiors a brand new look and a more contemporary appeal, so that they could sell it with ease. And the result is truly remarkable. With some stylish and vibrant touches, and a better layout, the abode now shines in a charming new light.
This classic chalet in the Polish countryside makes for a charming look. At the very onset, it may not seem very difficult to find buyers for the home. The expansive and well manicured green lawns also make a wholesome and stylish statement with the sharp slants of the roof and cream-hued walls.
After that classic looking facade, this living comes as quite a shock! The uninspiring leather couches and the clashing patterns of the cushions seem at odds with the walls and floor of this space.
The home’s living room now makes use of the window in the slanting roof. Everything is aligned according to this design detail so as to create a bright and airy look. The beige couch with the white coffee table visually opens up the space while the yellow and blue throw pillows make quite a statement. A plant on the repurposed crate for the side tables makes for a wholesome cottage look here.
The children’s room was a dull and boring space that looked gloomy because of the dull bedding and the equally dull colour on the walls.
While the kid's room now enjoys a lighter hue on the walls, it has also enjoyed a defining look in terms of a contrast polish on the wooden shelf along with sunny yellow touches. The black look continues on to the bedding for a bold look to match the football beanbag. The yellow and monochrome look sits well in the rest of the room to give it a youthful vibe.
The bedroom flaunts a pretty chevron pattern on the lower halves of the walls. But the repurposed wooden look for the furniture was clashing with this space and the lighting was not helping matters either.
A change in bedding has upped the style quotient of the bed by leaps and bounds now. Stripes and elegant shades of grey and white dominate the scene and go well with the chevron pattern on the walls. A vase of fresh flowers add freshness to the space as well.
The dining room had clashing furniture and drapes that created a chaotic and unappealing look.
With proper furniture, greenery, drapes and monochrome accents, the room has now come alive. The floors have been changed and light infuses the space.
The designers definitely gave this home a brand new look and a more contemporary appeal, that the next owner would be pleased with.
