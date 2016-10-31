The Homeliest Little Minimalist Home

This Tokyo home, designed by architect professionals, is a wonderful example of how simple is sometimes the most sophisticated.
This little minimalist home is charming and quaint with functional touches here and there that will prove to you that you don't need a large home to achieve a beautiful design that is cozy and comfortable too.
We will walk you through this home inch by inch to share some inspiration and creativity with you as well as show you how beautiful and warm wood is as a material for the home.
Let's take a look!
From the outside of the home, we can see that it is a simple design with a warm and wooden facade. The house spreads over two storeys, with the interior spilling out onto terraces and balconies. This extends the living space and gives the family an exterior space where they can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
There is a charming little pedestrian gate, which creates a very warm entrance. Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home, so you want it to be appealing.
The garden with its beautiful trees and lush plants completely enhances the wooden structure, allowing this home to blend into the natural surrounds.
Here we come across a lovely little terrace, which features a little table and chairs. These are simple pieces of furniture but they are incredibly durable and will last in all weather conditions. This is the perfect spot for relaxing with a cup of tea or chatting with a friend over the glass of wine.
The designers have chosen dark tiles for the terrace, which is a great material for the outdoors. It's a budget-friendly material that is also great for the outdoors.
The yellow chairs and patterned table bring a little bit of life and soul into the home.
We've already mentioned how important your entrance is, as we explored the little gate that leads into the home. The entrance to the house itself is just as enchanting!
If we head in the front door, we come across a simple wooden bench, which features a gorgeous pot with beautiful flowers. This is a natural form of decor that makes for a very welcoming entrance, without overwhelming the space.
The glass panels that run alongside the front door also allow a natural light to flow into this little space, so that it constantly looks bright, light and appealing.
Have a look at these 7 other impressive ideas for your entrance!
The living rooms is one of the coziest spots in the house!
It features a mix of materials, including light wooden floors, a brick wall behind the fireplace and some tiling underneath the fireplace.
The designers have gone for light yellow tones for the walls, which works in harmony with the natural light that flows into this space, creating a very cheerful, warm, light and bright interior design.
The fireplace is a wonderful feature, showing how design and function can collide. When it comes to a small home, you want to try and keep the accessories and features as simple as possible.
You'll notice that the brick wall holds some beautiful yet functional elements too, including a quaint clock.
The dining room is spacious and light, with an open plan design that allows the rooms to flow into one each other. If you have a small home, this is a great way to lay out the rooms.
In this image, we can see how the dining room makes for an incredibly appealing area where meals can be shared and guests can be entertained. There is plenty of room at this simple table, ensuring that more than enough people can fit around it.
There is also plenty of storage space in the home, including large cupboards and cabinets as well as bookshelves. This ensures that all household items are stored neatly away, keeping the small home looking neat and tidy at all times. A tidy home makes for a much more homely space!
Have a look at these other really clever storage solutions for a small home.
When you have a small home, you want to maximize every square inch.
The designers have achieved this by using a wasted little corner for a home office. They've slotted a little desk, bookshelf, chair and cupboard area into this tiny little spot, creating a whole area where the family members can do homework or catch up on emails.
Have a look at these other tips for how to get creative with those wasted corners.
If we head onto the mezzanine level of the home, we can see how it features an open plan design with plenty of natural light flowing in through the large glass windows.
In a small home, natural light is key. It illuminates even the darkest of corners, creating a naturally warm environment.
The light wooden banisters bring a rustic touch to this simple home, showing us how contemporary design merges with natural elements.
A ceiling fan is the finishing touch, cooling down the home in the hot summer months!
This little bathroom nook is very sweet and savvy with a corner shelf that keeps all of the toiletries stored neatly away. There is even a little sink, where hands can be washed and teeth can be brushed.
The blinds on the window allow the light to be controlled and gives the family some privacy at the same time if need be.
Tip: Add tiles to a wall above a bathroom sink, distinguishing this area from the rest of the home.
This is a beautiful and simple little home. If you've enjoyed it, you'll love this small old home that gets new life on a small budget.