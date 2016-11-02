This Instagram-Worthy Apartment Boasts Divine Design

Today on homify we are going to show off an apartment with Scandinavian design that is Instagram worthy at every turn. Scandinavian design is more popular now than ever and it has staying power because it is effortlessly chic. Shades of grey and white pair with graphic prints and wood accessories to make the perfect home, no filter needed. If you’re ready to get a Scandinavian look for your home, homify can connect you with interior designers and decorators to get started today. Let’s take a look at the Instagram worthy chicness of this apartment!
The living room features a double height ceiling and there are dreamy white light fixtures unfurling in the space above. Nesting coffee tables in the center of the sitting area are a great choice for families. They provide flexibility so that you can tuck them away and spread them out as you need. Imagine flat laying your morning coffee, breakfast, and newspaper on those tables.
The light fixtures and the rug have abstract floral patterns that breathe some life into the grey room. Geometric shapes like these are great aspect of Scandinavian design. Black, white, and the grey in between are the primary Scandinavian colours. The white and grey pallet of the room is punctuated by the wood floors. This accent wall is painted in a silken grey colour that’s timelessly chic. There is a healthy mix of textures in this room that help make it feel full and elegant. We love the mismatched throw pillows! Proof that you don’t need to be matchy to be stylish.
With all that natural light bouncing and reflecting off the white interior, your foodie photos at the dinner table are sure to be perfect. This is a playful dining room space where different volumes and materials are in juxtaposition. There is a chunky, dark wood dining table that contrasts with the billowy white curtains and the delicate metalwork between the chair legs. Having a sturdy wooden table is perfect for a family because they are durable and it helps mute the sound of dishes and stemware.
Simple white light fixtures over the table and a long cylindrical fixture over the kitchen island play around with height. If those chairs look familiar, it’s because Scandinavian furniture is very on trend. They are streamlined, lightweight, and flexible. We love the playful faux fur on one of the chairs. A perfect setup for an impromptu smartphone photoshoot!
This apartment kitchen is small but functional. One wall is taken up by minimalist white kitchen cabinets and the appliances. The counters are all in a row on either side of the kitchen sink. Simple designs and modest decoration make this kitchen irresistible. We love the planter box on the kitchen island! Why not grow your own herbs inside? A wide window above the sink brings sunshine into the kitchen and keeps it from getting too claustrophobic in there.
This semi-open plan design is excellent for an apartment. No one wants to live in an ant farm. By having a clear sightline from the kitchen all the way through the dining area, the apartment feels larger and more livable.
Taking a closer look at the kitchen we can see that there are grey concrete floor tiles used to separate the kitchen. The counter units have wood on the front and a simple concrete countertop. An open cabinet is tucked out of view to cut down on clutter. We love having open storage in the kitchen like this. It’s a great place to store tea, coffee, and other utensils that you use everyday. It’s also a fun way to display your favourite kitchenware! The mixture of textured surfaces in this room is inspiring. Without any colour, it manages to be a vibrant kitchen.
The thoughtful scandinavian design carries throughout the house and it wows us in this small bathroom. Unexpected wood floors and wall treatment create a warm sauna feeling. Check out the backsplash behind the sink. That textured porcelain look is inspiring. Even though the space is small, we wouldn’t mind taking a long shower in this room! There is a sophisticated ease to this minimalistic Scandinavian design.
On the second level of the apartment there is a slope to the ceiling that creates lovely lines in the room. There is a baby’s room up here that’s decorated for the parents to love. A chair and lamp provide a cozy place for nursing and reading books together. Effortless bins and buckets for storage are one of our favourite easy design hacks. The skylight here creates a bright space that’s cheerful even without garish children’s room motifs.
Finally let’s take a look at the apartment’s full bathroom. A long rectangular tub provides bathing luxury without taking up too much space. A print tucked along the ledge is another effortless design aspect that we love. You could try changing the print out every few weeks since there are no nails or hanging fixtures to deal with.
A gleaming white tiled wall helps reflect light in the bathroom coming in from the wide window. The bathroom is spacious enough to have a chair in there, so you can sit and read a book while the bath fills. This bathroom has mastered Scandinavian ease and sophistication!
Thank you for taking this tour with us of this gorgeous Instagram ready apartment! We hope that you’re inspired to adopt some Scandinavian design in your living space. In this home, the details make it livable and perfect for an Instagram post. Scandinavian design is an easy to use style guide for your home and lifestyle. For more home design inspiration, check out our design lesson using a home with upbeat Scandinavian design.