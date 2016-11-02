This Instagram-Worthy Apartment Boasts Divine Design

The living room features a double height ceiling and there are dreamy white light fixtures unfurling in the space above. Nesting coffee tables in the center of the sitting area are a great choice for families. They provide flexibility so that you can tuck them away and spread them out as you need. Imagine flat laying your morning coffee, breakfast, and newspaper on those tables.

The light fixtures and the rug have abstract floral patterns that breathe some life into the grey room. Geometric shapes like these are great aspect of Scandinavian design. Black, white, and the grey in between are the primary Scandinavian colours. The white and grey pallet of the room is punctuated by the wood floors. This accent wall is painted in a silken grey colour that’s timelessly chic. There is a healthy mix of textures in this room that help make it feel full and elegant. We love the mismatched throw pillows! Proof that you don’t need to be matchy to be stylish.