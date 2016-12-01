A Busted Building Becomes Brand New

Today, we are going to visit Germany, where design professionals Beissel Schmidt Architects have taken an old and run down home and converted it into a fabulous little house that is as stylish as it is savvy.

As we explore this before and after, we will see how breathtaking modern design can be as well as how it's completely worth it to renovate a traditional home rather than building from scratch. By incorporating elements from an original building into a new and refreshing design, you can end up with the most spectacular finished product.

You'll also see what a role natural light, clean lines and a slightly minimalist design plays in contemporary architecture and interior design.

Let's take a look!