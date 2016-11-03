7 Home Decor Blunders To Avoid

It’s fun to play interior designer! Picking out fabrics, furniture, and decor for the home is one of our greatest joys. Unfortunately, it’s not always as easy as it sounds.

As much as we want to do our best, our homes can be a far cry from what we see in the blogs and magazines. Maybe you’re guilty of DIYing your way into a mess or getting carried away with your minimalism purge?

What’s great about decor is that there are no hard and fast rules that dictate how you should decorate your home. There are, however, a few glaring mistakes that we see time and time again. To help you avoid frustration and love playing interior designer again, we have a round up of 7 decor blunders to avoid to help your home appear larger and more stylish.

All you can do is your best! If you feel like some professional help, homify knows all-star interior designers and decorators to get your home on the right track. Let’s start our list!