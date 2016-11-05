Traditional And Elegant: A Home Updated For The Modern Family

This semi-detached house in London has seen several renovations over its lifetime. Early additions had resulted in a disjointed structure that clearly showed where the old house left off and the new extension began.

The most recent renovation by Russell Taylor Architects was intended to correct previous mistakes and make one unified complete house. What Taylor’s team also did was create a graceful house that is perfect for a modern family. Traditional and elegant are not always descriptors associated with family-friendly.

Read on to find out how Taylor achieved this balance.