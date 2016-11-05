Traditional And Elegant: A Home Updated For The Modern Family

This semi-detached house in London has seen several renovations over its lifetime. Early additions had resulted in a disjointed structure that clearly showed where the old house left off and the new extension began.
The most recent renovation by Russell Taylor Architects was intended to correct previous mistakes and make one unified complete house. What Taylor’s team also did was create a graceful house that is perfect for a modern family. Traditional and elegant are not always descriptors associated with family-friendly.
Read on to find out how Taylor achieved this balance.
The tone is established in the eminently functional mudroom. An abundance of hooks provide easy storage for residents big and small. A bench offers space to stash additional items from sporting equipment to outerwear. Shoes tuck neatly underneath, while the surface serves as a convenient seat.
Sophisticated grey paint and hard-working stone floors are practical choices that can handle weather and a bit of dirt while upping the style quotient in this utilitarian space. Style also comes from traditional architectural features like the double doors stained a warm rich brown, subtle trim details painted the same colour as the walls and the gently arched doorway.
Across from the mudroom, the architects established a space perfect for crafting. Built-in cabinets hold supplies, tools and reference books, while small hooks along the backsplash hang swatches, shears and even art projects. A shallow stone sink with a pair of stylish brass faucets is a handy spot for washing up.
The stone floor and grey colour palette continues from the hallway. The stylish shaker cabinets provide plenty of storage and echo the built-ins used in the kitchen.
The kitchen is all about elegant function.
The sophisticated grey paint continues, covering both the walls and the cabinets. The large island in the centre of the room is built to appear like a piece of freestanding furniture. Setting the island on legs offers more open space and helps the kitchen to appear larger, while large and small drawers offer plenty of storage. Brass hardware against the grey cabinets is an on-trend choice.
The range wall in the kitchen is all about the range. A huge cooker, with multiple burners and ovens offers all the space needed to prepare hearty family meals. A variety of storage, including open shelves, closed cupboards and drawers hold everything from cookbooks to dishes to small appliances to serving pieces.
Shiny pots and pans are hung on a rail above the stove, making them easily accessible. At the far end of the kitchen, a large window bay floods the room with natural light while the doors offer a direct path to the garden. A comfy armchair in front of the windows gives a space for children or guests to sit and keep the cook company.
The dining room is perfect for both family meals and formal occasions. The warm gold paint on the walls creates an inviting atmosphere while a mix of furniture styles ensures the room is not too stuffy. Choosing a bench rather than individual chairs creates a more casual feel and offers space for extra diners to squeeze in.
In addition to glass doors that echo those in the kitchen, a large circular skylight brightens up the space.
This formal drawing room shows the wonderful history of this home--and the respect given to that history during the renovation. The architects maintained and restored traditional features like the parquet floors, intricate molding and the marble fireplace surround.
The built in bookcase, gold framed mirror and portrait, and wood table add to the traditional feel of the space.
Elegance and tradition come together along with modern convenience in this glamourous bathroom. Wide plank wood floors flow from the hallway through the arched doorway and into the generous space.
Symmetry is an important element of traditional design. A pair of vanities on either side of the window provides balance. The beautiful apron bottom tub set in front of the large window is the focal point. The exterior of the tub is painted black while the bottom apron is shiny silver.
This bathroom shows that you can choose beautiful fixtures and still create a functional space with ample room for a family.
The same attention to detail that the designers invested in the family spaces carries into this child’s bedroom as well. Tucked under the eaves, the room is cozy and perfectly set up for a young girl.
Built-ins on the outside wall hold favourite books and toys. A window seat offers a spot to curl up with mom or dad for story time. A rocking horse, much-loved toys and floral garlands on the four-poster bed are special touches for a special girl.
This bedroom is a private oasis. Traditional elements from the chandelier and window treatments to the furnishings like the sleigh bed and chair with matching ottoman create an elegant atmosphere that offers a refuge from busy family life. The chair and bed provide comfortable spots to relax while the large armoire, dresser and dressing table ensure clutter is tucked away so that there is nothing to disrupt feeling of calm retreat.
While the interior spaces are impressive, the backyard is equally beautiful. A sunken stone terrace is easily accessed from the kitchen. Steps lead to a manicured lawn that offers plenty of space for children to run and play.
What's your favourite part of this house? How do you balance children, adult and family space in your home?