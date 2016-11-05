A White And Modern Fairytale Apartment

Today, we bring you dreamy white and stunningly modern creation by the architects at EF_Archidesign in Rome. Trendy designs and furnishing, tasteful lighting, a minimalistic spirit and ornate touches here and there help this abode make a stylish and practical statement. We love how usually overlooked nooks and crannies have been utilised in a functional manner and the way wooden floors add warmth and cosiness to different spaces. The kid’s room is an absolute delight with its explosion of colours and playful tone.
The lounge of the home is tucked away under the staircase, as noted above. The minimalist scheme ensures that there is plenty of space for thoroughfare. The fluid design can be seen in the open layout while a cloud like aura is built above the ascending staircase. Windows sit above the couch and white lighting highlights the wooden frames and other design accents.
The entryway of the home is done up with white walls and LED lights that highlight the door frames and the angles of the walls in this area. Wall art with subtle pops of colour and a solid wooden floor creates a rather becoming look here. The stairs can be seen from afar as a television is tucked underneath, on a glossy white entertainment unit. The white couch and patterned rug add a lightweight feel.
The kitchen can be reached from a door in the side of the lounge and living room area. The white kitchen has the same solid wooden flooring that spills over from the rest of the home. The white cabinetry is broken up with chrome and steel accents, while a substantial island stands in the middle. The backsplash is well-lit and utilized for storage as well.
The bedroom has a massive bed with classic skirting bedding in a neutral shade to further lift the creamy walls. The rest of the room has been done up with wooden touches. The nightstand also matches the flooring while a grey blue door stands to the side, as a colourful offering of sorts. The princess headboard adds a whimsical and simple touch to the space.
The children’s room has pops of colour that go well with the vibrant and natural hue of the wooden flooring. The solid window frames also tie in the look as a white table with chrome pillars for legs, stands against one wall. The sloping shelf with the steps to hold stuffed toys also creates a playful vibe.
The main bathroom of the home has a simple white feel with an opulent mirror. The wide carved frame is well balanced with the clear glass partition of the shower. Modish sanitary wares make the space trendy and comfy.
The bathroom has a cosy slanting roof under which the bathtub has been installed with a well-lit shelf. On the side, a chrome towel rack stands in attention.
The other bathroom of the home features mosaic cladding on the walls, which pairs with wooden flooring to offer warmth and colour.
What a smart and beautiful home this is, right? Take another tour for more ideas - A Pretty Little Cottage To Call Home.