Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A White And Modern Fairytale Apartment

Justwords Justwords
Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Today, we bring you dreamy white and stunningly modern creation by the architects at EF_Archidesign in Rome. Trendy designs and furnishing, tasteful lighting, a minimalistic spirit and ornate touches here and there help this abode make a stylish and practical statement. We love how usually overlooked nooks and crannies have been utilised in a functional manner and the way wooden floors add warmth and cosiness to different spaces. The kid’s room is an absolute delight with its explosion of colours and playful tone.

The Minimalist Lounge

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

The lounge of the home is tucked away under the staircase, as noted above. The minimalist scheme ensures that there is plenty of space for thoroughfare. The fluid design can be seen in the open layout while a cloud like aura is built above the ascending staircase. Windows sit above the couch and white lighting highlights the wooden frames and other design accents.

The Beatific Entryway

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

The entryway of the home is done up with white walls and LED lights that highlight the door frames and the angles of the walls in this area. Wall art with subtle pops of colour and a solid wooden floor creates a rather becoming look here. The stairs can be seen from afar as a television is tucked underneath, on a glossy white entertainment unit. The white couch and patterned rug add a lightweight feel.

White and Steel Touches in the Kitchen

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern kitchen
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

The kitchen can be reached from a door in the side of the lounge and living room area. The white kitchen has the same solid wooden flooring that spills over from the rest of the home. The white cabinetry is broken up with chrome and steel accents, while a substantial island stands in the middle. The backsplash is well-lit and utilized for storage as well.

Classic and Simple Pleasures in the Bedroom

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern style bedroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

The bedroom has a massive bed with classic skirting bedding in a neutral shade to further lift the creamy walls. The rest of the room has been done up with wooden touches. The nightstand also matches the flooring while a grey blue door stands to the side, as a colourful offering of sorts. The princess headboard adds a whimsical and simple touch to the space.

The Colourful Children’s Room

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern style bedroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

The children’s room has pops of colour that go well with the vibrant and natural hue of the wooden flooring. The solid window frames also tie in the look as a white table with chrome pillars for legs, stands against one wall. The sloping shelf with the steps to hold stuffed toys also creates a playful vibe.

The Simple and Opulent Bathroom

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

The main bathroom of the home has a simple white feel with an opulent mirror. The wide carved frame is well balanced with the clear glass partition of the shower. Modish sanitary wares make the space trendy and comfy.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Cosy Nook in the Bathroom

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

The bathroom has a cosy slanting roof under which the bathtub has been installed with a well-lit shelf. On the side, a chrome towel rack stands in attention.

Warm Tones in the Half-Bath

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern bathroom
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

The other bathroom of the home features mosaic cladding on the walls, which pairs with wooden flooring to offer warmth and colour.

What a smart and beautiful home this is, right? Take another tour for more ideas - A Pretty Little Cottage To Call Home.

9 Nifty Floors To Keep You Grounded
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks