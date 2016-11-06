Your browser is out-of-date.

A Stunning Chalet-Style Home You'll Covet

Justwords Justwords
Дом в стиле шале / Chalet-style house, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Classic style houses
A graceful and sprawling chalet-style house awaits you in Moscow today. Built by the architects at Way-Project Architecture & Design, this residence was rendered for a large family with children. Thanks to the lavish use of wood, stone and clear glass, the abode exudes warmth as well as modernism. Stylish slants and sleek lines lend oodles of pizzazz to the structure, while large glass doors and windows allow sunlight to flood the interiors generously. Beautiful manicured gardens surround the property, along with lots of outdoor seating arrangements.

Asymmetrical splendour

Дом в стиле шале / Chalet-style house, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Classic style houses
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design

The asymmetrical structure of the chalet lends a quirky but classy feel to the property, while the sloping grey roofs remind us of typical countryside charm. Tall glass doors and windows add contemporary elegance to the abode, while stone accents pair with wood for cosy rusticity. A smooth white walkway leads to the entrance, while ground lights enhance the beauty of neatly trimmed bushes.

A different perspective

Дом в стиле шале / Chalet-style house, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Classic style houses
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design

Take a look at the smooth and gleaming driveway which skirts the front garden to lead you to the garage. You can choose the path you wish for entering the home, depending on your convenience. Tall trees add charm to the property and ensure shaded spots when it gets hot.

Park your car in style

Дом в стиле шале / Chalet-style house, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Garage/shed
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design

The quaint yet modish garage reflects the basic structural style of the chalet itself, and accommodates cars cosily. Pathways flanked by lush green lawns and manicured bushes invite you to explore the grounds or head to one of the porches for a refreshing outdoor chat with the family.

Backyard bliss

Дом в стиле шале / Chalet-style house, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Patios & Decks
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design

The backyard patio lies between the two portions of this chalet and is shaded beautifully to keep unfavourable weather at bay. Neither rain nor sun can touch you when you sit here with your loved ones to enjoy an open air meal or simply unwind with drinks.

For sun-worshippers

Дом в стиле шале / Chalet-style house, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Classic style houses
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design

Trendy recliners take up a spot in the luxuriant and well-maintained garden in the backyard for those who want to sunbathe. Children can happily roll around in the grass or play with pets as you indulge in a little snooze.

View from the top

Дом в стиле шале / Chalet-style house, Way-Project Architecture & Design Way-Project Architecture & Design Classic style houses
Way-Project Architecture &amp; Design

The slightly layered look of the house and the expansiveness of the property become apparent when you look at the aerial view. The neatness amidst all the asymmetry and the verdant vegetation that rejuvenates you around every corner, impress effortlessly.

What a wonderfully spacious, inviting and earthy chalet! Take another tour for more ideas - A Trendy Rural Retreat Amidst Natural Splendour.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

