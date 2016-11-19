This gorgeous home is sustainable – with style

Soft grey, gleaming black and light wooden tones make this bathroom incredibly elegant and rejuvenating as well. There is ample space under the modish sink to store essentials and the ornate mirror adds a hint of glamour here. The wallpaper depicting different street names is a quirky and unique touch too.

So who says that style and sustainability can't go hand in hand? This eco-friendly home shows how urban living can be classy and aesthetic without destroying natural resources.