This gorgeous home is sustainable – with style

Justwords Justwords
Residência Sustentável, cunha² arquitetura cunha² arquitetura Minimalist house Wood
The city of Curitiba in Brazil is well-known for its ultramodern architectures, and today we will explore an extremely sustainable abode here which is stylish as well. Designed by the architects at Cunha2 Architecture, this home produces its own electricity through the photovoltaic cells installed on its roof. It also collects and utilises rainwater cleverly in the bathrooms and garden. Trendy design elements, cosy textures and fashionable colours dominate the interiors, making this home elegant and bold.

Eye-catching facade

Residência Sustentável, cunha² arquitetura cunha² arquitetura Minimalist house Wood
Rendered mainly in white and grey, the geometrically inspired facade stands out owing to the wood-clad projecting volume. The garage flaunts a chic trio of sleek pillars and is illuminated very tastefully. While wood adds earthiness to the modern building, a lush patch of green near the entrance gate lends fresh appeal.

Power of glass

Residência Sustentável, cunha² arquitetura cunha² arquitetura Minimalist house Wood
The verdant green backyard is a stylishly stepped affair, with neat white steps helping you to ascend or descend the slope. But what we particularly love is the presence of large glass doors and windows on this side. They allow sunlight to flood the interiors abundantly while enabling inhabitants to enjoy the view of the garden. After sunset, glow from the interior lights pass through the glass and indirectly illuminate the garden too.

Vibrant surprise

Residência Sustentável, cunha² arquitetura cunha² arquitetura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
The entryway is a vibrant stunner with its bright yellow door, subtly patterned tiles and wall decor items. An umbrella and hat stand in wrought iron serves organisational needs and looks trendy too.

Inviting living

Residência Sustentável, cunha² arquitetura cunha² arquitetura Living room Engineered Wood
Warm wooden flooring, comfy couches and a neat entertainment unit make the living space soothing and inviting. The striped recliner adds colour here, while bright recessed lights bathe the setting in a relaxing glow. The wall at the end flaunts slim panels of glass which ensure that this space gets sunlight during the day.

Modern yet rustic kitchen

Residência Sustentável, cunha² arquitetura cunha² arquitetura Minimalist dining room Solid Wood
Cosy tones of wood pair with elegant grey and gleaming chrome to make a contemporary yet earthy statement in the open kitchen. Bold black chairs add pizzazz to the dining arrangement, while customised niches accommodate all appliances fashionably. Brilliant recessed and pendant lights make this area bright and positive.

Stunning bathroom

Residência Sustentável, cunha² arquitetura cunha² arquitetura Minimalist style bathroom Black
Soft grey, gleaming black and light wooden tones make this bathroom incredibly elegant and rejuvenating as well. There is ample space under the modish sink to store essentials and the ornate mirror adds a hint of glamour here. The wallpaper depicting different street names is a quirky and unique touch too.

So who says that style and sustainability can’t go hand in hand? This eco-friendly home shows how urban living can be classy and aesthetic without destroying natural resources. Here’s another tour you might like - The Simple Suburban Home That Stands Apart.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

