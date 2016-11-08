A Home Makeover That's A Toast To Your Health

Healthy architecture is very much in vogue nowadays, with more and more modern homes embracing eco-friendly
building materials and organic paints. In the German city of Uberlingen, we came
across one such home which was transformed into a stylish and healthy living
place by the architects at Health Architecture. This commonplace
and small apartment was transformed into a suitable pad for modern families by planning the
interiors intelligently. Now, sleek and chic designs, stylish furniture and
vibrant decor accents have made this abode cozy and inviting, and it definitely
deserves attention.
The different functional spaces were separated in ways that maintain privacy without compromising on the openness that the architects desired. Safe and healthy materials were used to minimise ill-effects on health and reduce the level of noise entering the home. Let’s see what was achieved.
The bright, clean and white environ of the living space has been peppered with bold black furniture, a modern metallic chimney and vibrant artworks which add lots of character. Dark cushions also spice up the space, while the wooden flooring ensures warmth. Large sliding glass doors lead you to the balcony and help the interiors to stay well-lit and well-ventilated.
The compact balcony is a cozy and charming space for enjoying morning teas or evening drinks. We love the floor to ceiling window that let's you look out on to it from the living room. A low wooden mantelpiece covers the heating – a clever solution to hide unsightly fixtures in your home. White upholstery for the quaint furniture, potted greens, a trendy and tall lamp, and a sleek storage unit make this living room aesthetically functional.
Placed intelligently near the large windows, the quirky wall-mounted study desk ensures that you make the most of your productive hours. The wooden hue of the desk complements the pristine whiteness of the storage cabinets on either side, while a couple of artefacts in the shelf lend visual interest here.
The study area leads to the small but inviting bathroom, done up in elegant tones of white and grey. Sleek sanitary wares have been accommodated tastefully here, while a wooden stepping plank offers warmth and coziness.
The sleek, white corridor has been put to good use by introducing minimalistic shelves for storing odds and ends. They don’t take up much floor space, but are immensely utilitarian.
Powerful focused lights add life and vitality to the corridor, making it easy for thoroughfare. And the built-in closets on the left optimally utilise space too, by catering to endless storage needs.
