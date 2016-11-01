14 Things In Your Home That Annoy Guests

Before we start on a list of things that your guests aren't likely to enjoy when they arrive in your home, remember that everyone has different tastes. Each of us has certain pet peeves that we simple do not like.
Today, at homify, we've chosen a few schematic examples that may annoy many of us, but remember not to take it all too seriously.
Let's have some fun thinking about all of the things that are pet peeves!
There is nothing worse than walking into a house and almost tripping over the pile of shoes at the door. Invest in a sleek entrance with plenty of storage space for shoes, hats, umbrellas and other items.
Have a look at how to make a great impression with your entrance hall.
If the bell at the gate or the door doesn't work, it creates a negative first impression right away. Your guests will end up having to wait a long time outside, knocking loudly or having to shout for someone.
This is a situation that you want to avoid!
This is a problem that needs to be solved during the planning stages of the house design. The bathroom should be located near the main rooms in the house such as the entrance, the living room or the kitchen.
You don't want your guests to have to go to the toilet by going through one of the private bedrooms!
Before guests visit, make sure a fresh towel is hanging in the bathroom and that there is plenty of toilet paper. It's not fun for them to have to ask for one of these.
If you don't have time to clean up, try to camouflage the mess in your home but make sure you do it properly. There is nothing worst than a cupboard bursting at the seams with clutter and chaos.
In the comfort of your home, formal dinners can be a bit stressful. It is better to create a cozy atmosphere rather than setting the table with three different forks and four different knives. Your guests may feel very uncomfortable and end up eating dessert with a fish fork.
Go for simple and spare them the embarrassment.
While we may be accustomed to dimmed lights, don't forget that some of our guests may feel uncomfortable in a darker room.
Let the natural light penetrate the interior space and in the evenings, use lamps and lanterns throughout the home like design professionals Russian for Fish have done here.
When we invite guests to dinner, we often want to have everything done by the time they arrive. However, if guests want to help us and we firmly refuse, it can make them feel a little lost. Let them assist!
Perhaps you prefer a warm interior that is filled with the smell of burning wood but some of our guests may not be accustomed to a fireplace in the home. Open a window every now and then to ventilate the home.
Maybe we love our comfortable and modern sofa, but when it is too low, it could be the object of discomfort for elderly or less mobile guests. Getting up will be a problem for them.
As the owner and the person living in the house, you should be able to explain why you decided on this particular arrangement or decor.
Most people have different musical tastes. Thus instead of having a set playlist of your favorite country hits or heavy metal, it is better to choose music that is more neutral, which will appeal to a larger audience or serve as the perfect background music during conversation.
If the remodeling of your bedroom turned out exactly as planned or you found the perfect colour for the living room walls, you can mention it once. You don't need to keep returning to the topic!
If you have a wonderful outdoor living area or dining area, make sure you invest in an umbrella or a roof of sorts so that your guests don't get sun burnt.
Also have a look at these 10 bedroom must-haves for your guests to feel at home.