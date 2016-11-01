Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 Things In Your Home That Annoy Guests

Leigh Leigh
Bloomingville at House Envy, House Envy House Envy Living room
Loading admin actions …

Before we start on a list of things that your guests aren't likely to enjoy when they arrive in your home, remember that everyone has different tastes. Each of us has certain pet peeves that we simple do not like.

Today, at homify, we've chosen a few schematic examples that may annoy many of us, but remember not to take it all too seriously.

Let's have some fun thinking about all of the things that are pet peeves!

1. Shoes

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

There is nothing worse than walking into a house and almost tripping over the pile of shoes at the door. Invest in a sleek entrance with plenty of storage space for shoes, hats, umbrellas and other items.

Have a look at how to make a great impression with your entrance hall.

2. A broken bell

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
MWE Architects

Riggsacre, Corbridge

MWE Architects
MWE Architects
MWE Architects

If the bell at the gate or the door doesn't work, it creates a negative first impression right away. Your guests will end up having to wait a long time outside, knocking loudly or having to shout for someone.

This is a situation that you want to avoid!

3. A hidden bathroom

The Broadway, SW19 - Extension & Bathroom Renovation, Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Classic style bathroom
Grand Design London Ltd

The Broadway, SW19 – Extension & Bathroom Renovation

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

This is a problem that needs to be solved during the planning stages of the house design. The bathroom should be located near the main rooms in the house such as the entrance, the living room or the kitchen.

You don't want your guests to have to go to the toilet by going through one of the private bedrooms!

4. Towels and toilet paper

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue, Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors Modern bathroom
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Fairways at the Bishops Avenue

Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors
Celia Sawyer Luxury Interiors

Before guests visit, make sure a fresh towel is hanging in the bathroom and that there is plenty of toilet paper. It's not fun for them to have to ask for one of these.

5. Clumsily hidden mess

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you don't have time to clean up, try to camouflage the mess in your home but make sure you do it properly. There is nothing worst than a cupboard bursting at the seams with clutter and chaos.

6. Too formal a dinner

Helmsley, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Dining room
Prestigious Textiles

Helmsley

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

In the comfort of your home, formal dinners can be a bit stressful. It is better to create a cozy atmosphere rather than setting the table with three different forks and four different knives. Your guests may feel very uncomfortable and end up eating dessert with a fish fork. 

Go for simple and spare them the embarrassment.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Insufficient light

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

While we may be accustomed to dimmed lights, don't forget that some of our guests may feel uncomfortable in a darker room.

Let the natural light penetrate the interior space and in the evenings, use lamps and lanterns throughout the home like design professionals Russian for Fish have done here.

8. Let them get involved

Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern dining room
Oakman

Rear Extension

Oakman
Oakman
Oakman

When we invite guests to dinner, we often want to have everything done by the time they arrive. However, if guests want to help us and we firmly refuse, it can make them feel a little lost. Let them assist!

9. Fresh air

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perhaps you prefer a warm interior that is filled with the smell of burning wood but some of our guests may not be accustomed to a fireplace in the home. Open a window every now and then to ventilate the home. 

10. The low seat

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Maybe we love our comfortable and modern sofa, but when it is too low, it could be the object of discomfort for elderly or less mobile guests. Getting up will be a problem for them.

11. The collection of art that you know nothing about

Bloominville Storage Unit House Envy Living room
House Envy

Bloominville Storage Unit

House Envy
House Envy
House Envy

As the owner and the person living in the house, you should be able to explain why you decided on this particular arrangement or decor.

12. Overwhelming music

The Gables, Patalab Architecture Patalab Architecture Modern living room
Patalab Architecture

The Gables

Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture
Patalab Architecture

Most people have different musical tastes. Thus instead of having a set playlist of your favorite country hits or heavy metal, it is better to choose music that is more neutral, which will appeal to a larger audience or serve as the perfect background music during conversation.

13. Excessive bragging

Lily Pond homify Walls
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

If the remodeling of your bedroom turned out exactly as planned or you found the perfect colour for the living room walls, you can mention it once. You don't need to keep returning to the topic!

14. Lack of shade

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

If you have a wonderful outdoor living area or dining area, make sure you invest in an umbrella or a roof of sorts so that your guests don't get sun burnt.

Also have a look at these 10 bedroom must-haves for your guests to feel at home.

Modern Style And Energy Efficiency Unite In This Incredible home
Do you have any to add to this list?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks