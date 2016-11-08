Take Your Hat Off To This Beautiful Rustic Home

The extremely modern and beautifully planned Brazilian capital of Brasilia has attracted our attention today, but we are here to explore a stunning rustic house by the landscape architects at Quinta. With a riveting asymmetrical chapeau-like structure, this remarkable abode makes plentiful use of natural materials for an earthy note that is hard to miss. The interiors are very contemporary and stylish though, and receive lots of sun and fresh air. Trendy furnishing, practical appliances and a cleverly utilised mezzanine make this home a stunner, while the backyard hides a delightful secret! Read on to learn more.
The unique and quirky facade unites bricks, concrete, wood, glass and terracotta tiles for a look that stays with you for a very long time. Earthy hues dominate the exteriors, while an airy balcony juts out next to the leafless tree. Glass windows on all sides make it easy for the home to stay flooded with natural light during the day, while the lush green lawns and dense foliage in the distance make for a beautiful setting.
As we enter the home, we are struck by the expansiveness and airiness of the interiors. Sunlight gushes in through large glass windows, which reach for the ceiling on either side of the building. The brick wall in the living area strongly reinforces the spirit of earthiness, while the floor and other wooden accents play along. Plush and vibrant sofas, some casual seating, a couple of musical instruments and jute ottomans ensure that relaxation and entertainment never stop here.
Check out how the brick wall we just saw conceals the staircase that leads to the mezzanine. But before we go up to the mezzanine, let’s take a look at the kitchen and dining. Distressed wooden furniture lends oodles of character to the dining space, while earthy-hued mosaic tiles adorn the modern kitchen for a sophisticated and warm appearance. Gleaming chrome peeks from the kitchen as well, reminding us of the fast-paced age we live in.
Let’s take a look at the home’s interiors from a lofty position now. The mezzanine offers a sunny and open view of the glass walls, brick and wooden elements, the charming spheres of lights hanging from the ceiling and the verdant garden outside. You can also take a look at the sleek black and white kitchen counter with sensible cabinets for storage.
The home office is on the mezzanine and pairs the richness of wood with bold black railings for a cosy and smart look. Sleek tables and storage units make working under the solid beams sheer delight, while the futuristic freestanding lamp ensures ample illumination.
The slanting and uniquely positioned wooden beams which provide structural stability to the roof took our breath away with their poise. We also love how the red shingles on the roof add a hint of vibrancy here, while glass windows make a modern statement.
Were you expecting a hammock on the other side of the wooden beams? We were not. What a delightful surprise! You can spend hours swinging away here, under the protection of the roof, while the beams produce a pretty play of light and shadow. This is a perfect spot to soak in nature’s beauty while unwinding without a care.
Did this futuristic yet distinctly rustic home inspire you? It floored us!