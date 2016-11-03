The Creatively Comfortable Container Home

Shipping container homes aren't exactly known for luxury. But, maybe they should be. Introducing the most comfortable tiny home we've ever seen, by architects Smartshack. It's patio is inviting, dining room classy, and wait-- just wait, until you see its magnificent bathroom.
The wooden accent on the exterior of the home makes it look more natural than most shipping container homes. The expertly landscaped greenery helps to lend to that effect too. We like that the plants are all small, the last thing you want with a tiny home is for the greenery to be larger than the house-- that would just exagerate how small the home is.
The family's pup has a spot near the front door, how cute! It's not typical to put some seating outside of the door, but in this case it makes both spaces, interior and exterior, feel more intimate.
We didn't expect this! It's a classy dining room, fit with its own decorative chandelier, and full of modern style. These tall, deep chairs look so comfortable and stylish. We're impressed that the architects planned for enough room in the house to have this dining space, pulled away from a wall at that! The whole space feels impressively spacious. Compare it to any of the gorgeous dining rooms in our gallery.
Just wow. Embedding the sink into the wall like this was a brilliant idea, it dramatically increases the space in the room and it allows for the mirror to amplify the space even better than it normally might. This way there's plenty of counter-space too. The faucet and sink themselves are stylish, especially this elegantly curved sink that feels oh-so modern.
This shower is bigger than some walk-in closets! Simply by moving the toilet into the shower, the architects have made enough room for this incredible space. Of course, that means the toilet itself has to be top-quality--which it looks to be! Even the shower drain, two simple slots, looks top of the line. If you're worried about getting your feet wet in here when you're just trying to get to the toilet, notice the slanted floor. All of the water is deisgned to drain away right away.
This gorgeous patio area feels very sophisticated and modern with it's all-black look. The trees at the back of the house are a little taller, for shade. Plus, have you noticed the reddish wooden floor on this patio? Very beautiful, and fits in with the natural surroundings.
Looking for more modern design inspiration? Look at these 10 items to add to any modern space.