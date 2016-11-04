Create A Stylish Powder Room In 7 Easy Steps

You might be thinking that the powder room doesn’t need a style and it can just be bathroom themed. We think that you have to start here. Reimagine the powder room and choose a style that will guide you throughout the process.

Confused about where to start? Take a look through the bathroom inspiration on homify. We suggest picking a few materials, colours, and products that speak to you. You can even create a mood or inspiration board to help you nail down your ideas. Mood boards are great for finding inspiration for every room of the house!

This tiny bathroom is big on style. The concrete look gives the space an industrial feel. We love the wide and bare countertop and the built in shelves. Perfect for a little sliver of a bathroom.