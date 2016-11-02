This Charming Home Gallops Ahead of The Rest

Today, we are going to travel to Vienna, Austria where design professionals Wunschhaus built the most beautiful family home that is modern and chic. It always features quite a surprise – horse stables.
The horse stables are fitting for the home's incredible country-style decor, which is enhanced by the designer's careful attention to detail.
We will see just how stylish a country look and feel can be, by tour the house from the inside to the outside.
Let's take a look!
From this angle of the home, we can see that it is rather grand and modern, despite its traditional undertones.
Spreading over two storeys, with a whole wing on each side, this is a family home with plenty of space.
The white facade and red roof creates a very charming, quaint and subtle design, complementing the beauty of the greenery that surrounds the home. And what a beauty it is!
The home spills out onto this gorgeous garden, with plenty of terraces and balconies, which allow the family to really make the most of the exterior space.
The entrance to the home is simply delightful, with a stone driveway that leads up to a little white, front door.
The facade is enhanced by pot plants and flowerbeds, which truly make for a very warm, welcoming and natural entrance. Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to pack a punch. Pot plants and flowers are a great way to do just that.
Also have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration.
If we go back to the other side of the house, we can see how the terrace and balcony have been perfectly created. Both of these spaces are sheltered, allowing them to be maximized no matter what the weather is doing.
The terrace features a gorgeous wooden dining room set, where the family can relax and enjoy meals in the fresh air and sunshine. The sun loungers next to the terrace provide the perfect spot for relaxing with a book or working on that tan!
Upstairs, the balcony creates a more private space where the family can enjoy the views of the beautiful surrounds.
If we head inside the home, we come across a very sleek and minimalist kitchen.
The designers have gone for a black and white design in this space, along with very modern finishes and plenty of natural light.
The kitchen island in the centre of the room creates the perfect focal point, which the family can gather around thanks to the comfortable bar stools. Here stories can be shared and cups of tea can be drunk!
The kitchen island is provides extra surface space for cooking or preparing food as well as storage space, where pots, pans and other items can be stored neatly away.
Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration for your own home!
As we explore the rest of the home, we get a little hint as to the stables that are featured on the property. A little rocking horse has been adding to the living area, introducing that country charm while working in harmony with the other decor items in this space.
The designers have been very careful when selecting the decor items, choosing specific pieces of art and vases of flowers, which add subtle personality and vibrancy to the home without overwhelming it. An elegant and sophisticated design is often more understated!
These little decor items complement the very neutral tones used throughout this space, creating a very warm environment.
This living room is incredibly classy and sophisticated with black leather sofas, a grand fireplace and buck horns on the wall above the fireplace! Again, we find a subtle touch of the country look and feel!
The designers have also added a glass coffee table to this room, which is lightweight and doesn't take up too much space visually. This allows the space to seem slightly larger than it truly is, while the plush rug adds a very homely look and feel to the room.
Natural light also floods the living area, thanks to the large glass windows. Can you see how it enhances the entire room?
From this angle, we can see how the dining room and living room flow into one another, creating a very interactive and social home.
In the dining room, the designers have gone for warm tones including a wooden dining room table and chairs and an antique wooden closet. A closet like this can truly enhance a dining room, adding a traditional touch to it while providing plenty of storage space for cutlery and crockery, which is easily accessible.
Remember that the trick of a savvy home is to have plenty of spaces for items to be stored neatly out of sight, keeping only the most functional and the most necessary on display.
Tip: Add a pot plant or vase of flowers to your dining room table for a natural and beautiful touch.
And finally, we come across the beautiful stables!
This area of the home is traditional, yet modern and savvy thanks to the freshly painted facade and the dark green features. An old-fashioned tractor gives the design a very vintage appeal.
These stables are obviously a necessary part of the family home, housing the horses. However, the design of the stables enhances the entire look and feel of the home. Remember that every element of your property should look well-maintained and stylish – from the garden to the stables!
If you've enjoyed this home, you'll love this eco-friendly, barn-style house.