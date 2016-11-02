5 Modern Homes With Floor Plans You Can Copy

In this ideabook today, we will show you plans of modern houses with pictures of the final result. These are designs from top architect professionals from around the world.

The plan is nothing but a graphical representation of a space or building. The purpose of a plan is to represent a multi-dimensional surface on a flat surface. To begin to understand, one must first know all of the distances by understanding how a scale works. For example if 10 meters is represented by one centimeter, it will read 1: 1000. This notion will help us to better estimate the space.

Of course, an architect or engineer can help us to better understand what our future home will look like, but it's also important to ask questions and learn everything possible about the construction and remodeling of our homes.

Then we can ask ourselves how to take the necessary steps to furnishing our environments.

In this ideabook, we are giving you five examples to help you to better understand the relationship between the plan and the finished product of the house.

This way, we can copy ideas that we see in drawings and photographs and know how they transform into the finished product of a home.

Join us as we explore these 5 modern houses and interpret the accompanying plans.