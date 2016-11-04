Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Contemporary Kitchen Cabinet Ideas

Casa Lago, renziravelo renziravelo Modern kitchen
The most crucial element in a kitchen is the cabinets. They make the biggest visual impact, and their style can make a kitchen fail or shine. Lovers of modern kitchens will rejoice in our collection of 10 of the best cabinet designs. They all fit in with crisp and contemporary spaces, but many incorporate some timeless designs. 

1. White and Crisp

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern kitchen
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

This micro-loft in the middle of New York City needed to have a simple design that could fit into the small space and allow for maximum storage. Plain pure white cabinets are the perfect fit for this home, especially with the light blue back splash.  

2. To Pair with Bold Lighting

Denkendorf | Deutschland, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern kitchen
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

Minimalist designs like the last one can take on a whole different look in the evening. This pink neon creates a dramatic and romantic atmosphere that isn't too light. For best results, you'll need your cabinets to be white and shinning, or the metallic silver of the range hood. 

3. Shaped and Multi-coloured

East London Apartment, Draisci Studio Draisci Studio Modern kitchen
Draisci Studio

East London Apartment

Draisci Studio
Draisci Studio
Draisci Studio

Don't feel the need to stay inside the box, so to speak. You can design and special order kitchen cupboards from cabinet makers of various shapes, and they don't all have to be the same colour either. Pick sizes based on the uses you plan for each spot, and go as wild as you want with colours if you have neutral walls and floors! 

4. Heritage and Innovation

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This white kitchen is very modern, but it has quite traditional cabinets. The white, solid doors are adorned with simple bar handles. For even more traditional kitchens, check out our gallery

5. On the Floor

Mieszkanie na Bemowie, Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Jacek Tryc-wnętrza Modern kitchen
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza
Jacek Tryc-wnętrza

You don't have to follow the usual rules of cabinet layout. Consider eliminating the cupboards on the top of the wall to create a more open look. This leaves room for some fun designs above the counter-top. It's best to do this only if you have a lot of space in your bottom cupboards.

6. Versatile Shapes and Uses

Casa Lago, renziravelo renziravelo Modern kitchen
renziravelo

Casa Lago

renziravelo
renziravelo
renziravelo

Ever dreamed of having a nice spot for your wine collection? How about a little wine chiller, so your fridge can stay uncluttered? Don't forget these kind of special uses when you're designing your kitchen cupboards. 

7. Timeless Timber

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Brown
Davonport

Grosvenor | Walnut And Marble Elegance

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

You may think that wood doesn't quite fit in a modern kitchen-- but look at this lovely example. The wood is high-quality, with a unique pattern, and fills the space with warmth and character. It's certainly a material to consider. 

8. Wild Colour

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you need something dramatic, go for high contrast. This brilliant yellow rally stands out against the darker shades of the counter and backsplash. 

9. Inlaid Glass

Singh Residence, Space Interface Space Interface Modern kitchen
Space Interface

Space Interface
Space Interface
Space Interface

You can use glass to keep dust out but allow for an open look in the cupboards. Or, you could use frosted glass to get a crsip wintry look that works well with other modern materials. 

10. No Doors

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you really want an unusual kitchen, try removing some or all of the doors from your cabinets. This also frees you up to experiment more with the base material of the shelf and the size and orientation of them! 

Looking for more design advice?

Which of these ten designs was your favourite?

