10 Contemporary Kitchen Cabinet Ideas

The most crucial element in a kitchen is the cabinets. They make the biggest visual impact, and their style can make a kitchen fail or shine. Lovers of modern kitchens will rejoice in our collection of 10 of the best cabinet designs. They all fit in with crisp and contemporary spaces, but many incorporate some timeless designs.
This micro-loft in the middle of New York City needed to have a simple design that could fit into the small space and allow for maximum storage. Plain pure white cabinets are the perfect fit for this home, especially with the light blue back splash.
Minimalist designs like the last one can take on a whole different look in the evening. This pink neon creates a dramatic and romantic atmosphere that isn't too light. For best results, you'll need your cabinets to be white and shinning, or the metallic silver of the range hood.
Don't feel the need to stay inside the box, so to speak. You can design and special order kitchen cupboards from cabinet makers of various shapes, and they don't all have to be the same colour either. Pick sizes based on the uses you plan for each spot, and go as wild as you want with colours if you have neutral walls and floors!
This white kitchen is very modern, but it has quite traditional cabinets. The white, solid doors are adorned with simple bar handles. For even more traditional kitchens, check out our gallery.
You don't have to follow the usual rules of cabinet layout. Consider eliminating the cupboards on the top of the wall to create a more open look. This leaves room for some fun designs above the counter-top. It's best to do this only if you have a lot of space in your bottom cupboards.
Ever dreamed of having a nice spot for your wine collection? How about a little wine chiller, so your fridge can stay uncluttered? Don't forget these kind of special uses when you're designing your kitchen cupboards.
You may think that wood doesn't quite fit in a modern kitchen-- but look at this lovely example. The wood is high-quality, with a unique pattern, and fills the space with warmth and character. It's certainly a material to consider.
When you need something dramatic, go for high contrast. This brilliant yellow rally stands out against the darker shades of the counter and backsplash.
You can use glass to keep dust out but allow for an open look in the cupboards. Or, you could use frosted glass to get a crsip wintry look that works well with other modern materials.
If you really want an unusual kitchen, try removing some or all of the doors from your cabinets. This also frees you up to experiment more with the base material of the shelf and the size and orientation of them!
