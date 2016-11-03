The Family Home That's About To Take Off

Today at homify, we have a real treat for you – a simple yet majestic home that will teach any Canadian just how savvy minimalism can be.
As we explore this home from the outside in, we will also see a form of innovative and creative architecture. This is no traditional gable roof design. In fact, this home looks like it has been designed in the shape of a bird and is ready to take off into the sky!
Design professionals Project A01 Architects have really injected their passion for design and their love for clean lines and simple solutions into this gorgeous home.
Are you ready to take a look?
In this image, we can clearly see just how innovative and unique this home is.
With an all white design, this home is T-shaped, with a flat roof that curves gently towards to the sky. It also features plenty of glass throughout the facade, creating a stunning connection between the interior exterior spaces. It also ensures that the interior of the home is packed with natural light.
We can also see that there is plenty of space inside this home thanks to the double-storey design and how it sprawls across the large property.
The modern, minimalist and contemporary structure contrasts beautifully with the lush green grass and stunning trees that surround the home.
As Canadians, we know how important it is to have a little home for our cars, where they can stay out of the wind, rain and sunshine. But there are added advantages to having a garage too!
As we can see in this image, a garage neatly packages the exterior facade, keeping all vehicles neatly stored out of sight. This keeps the exterior look and feel pristine and in tact. Don't you love how the designers have chosen a white garage door here, so that it blends seamlessly into the facade?
The designers have ensured that there are plenty of glass windows and doors, allowing for an easy transition between the interior and exterior spaces. However, they've also ensured that there are plenty of outdoor terraces and balconies too, where the views can be appreciated.
Here, we come across a lovely little wooden deck that is sheltered, which looks out onto the stunning rolling hills and gorgeous trees. A space like this also visually and physically expands your living area onto the exterior part of the home, opening it up. This creates plenty of room for a multitude of functions!
If we move around to the side of the house, we can see how this angle takes on a whole new perspective with a very chunky facade and dramatically large glass windows and doors. The designers have truly played with the space available to them, working with the different horizontal planes as well as the vertical space.
From this angle, we can also see how striking and grand the home looks on the horizon, against a backdrop of a rolling lawn and lush trees.
Is that a swimming pool that we spy on the corner?
It is too!
If we take a closer look, we can see how the living area of the home spills out onto a gorgeous little terrace and a very blue swimming pool. This is the perfect spot for relaxing with friends, cooling down in the sunshine or even hosting a barbeque.
This image also truly shows the wonderful flow between the interior and exterior spaces.
The interior of the room is very simple and sophisticated with white floors and walls, white furniture and a touch of green and grey.
White tones are wonderful in a home that receives plenty of natural light, like this one as it allows the sunlight to bounce off the walls, creating a very warm and appealing interior.
This living room truly shows how simple can be the most effective.
The designers have gone for an open plan living area, creating a very spacious and expansive looking home. The living room, dining room and kitchen all merge together as one, while remaining distinctly separate.
The large glass windows and doors further amplify the feeling of spaciousness.
As we head up the stairs in the beautiful and pristine home, we can see how comfort and style collide.
This more casual living room features every home comfort you could possibly need, yet still looks incredibly sleek and sophisticated thanks to the white tones.
Remember that a minimalist design doesn't mean you can't have a cozy home. Choose the most functional and necessary items for this space, doubling up functional elements with stylish elements. Add a piece of artwork or a cushion that appeals to your personality and you'll have the most charming yet chic home.
We end off our tour in the bathroom, which is simply breathtaking.
In this area of the home, we come across a large room with very simple yet modern features. The entire back wall is made from glass, allowing for beautiful views of the surrounds while relaxing in a bubble bath or enjoying a steaming shower.
Your bathroom is meant to a be a cocoon of peace and tranquility, where you can relax after a long day or get ready for the day ahead. The designers have managed to achieve exactly that in this stylish little haven.
