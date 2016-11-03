The Family Home That's About To Take Off

Today at homify, we have a real treat for you – a simple yet majestic home that will teach any Canadian just how savvy minimalism can be.

As we explore this home from the outside in, we will also see a form of innovative and creative architecture. This is no traditional gable roof design. In fact, this home looks like it has been designed in the shape of a bird and is ready to take off into the sky!

Design professionals Project A01 Architects have really injected their passion for design and their love for clean lines and simple solutions into this gorgeous home.

Are you ready to take a look?