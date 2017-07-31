Innovative living: Big Adventures Await With This Tiny House

Mass produced apartments and houses are the norm in our modern industrialized world. For those who hearken to an era where handcrafted homes with character were standard, we have an excellent alternative for you.

These tiny, handcrafted, wood frame houses are custom built and tailored to your dreams. Professionals quality finish a home to be as original as you are! Affordable and adventure ready tiny homes offer cozy comfort. This tiny house is less than 215 square feet. Imagine a home full of the natural fragrance of wood. This is a functional and authentic tiny house that’s perfectly suited to your needs.

Tiny homes are built with the planet in mind, using ecological products. They also are more energy efficient than a traditional home and more environmentally friendly. You can take your home on the road with you as they can be hitched as a trailer to give you the freedom of movement. Let’s take a tour of this tiny house and find out why it’s so perfect!