Innovative living: Big Adventures Await With This Tiny House

Mass produced apartments and houses are the norm in our modern industrialized world. For those who hearken to an era where handcrafted homes with character were standard, we have an excellent alternative for you.
These tiny, handcrafted, wood frame houses are custom built and tailored to your dreams. Professionals quality finish a home to be as original as you are! Affordable and adventure ready tiny homes offer cozy comfort. This tiny house is less than 215 square feet. Imagine a home full of the natural fragrance of wood. This is a functional and authentic tiny house that’s perfectly suited to your needs.
Tiny homes are built with the planet in mind, using ecological products. They also are more energy efficient than a traditional home and more environmentally friendly. You can take your home on the road with you as they can be hitched as a trailer to give you the freedom of movement. Let’s take a tour of this tiny house and find out why it’s so perfect!
The small and boxy wood home resembles a garden shed. The wood exterior is a beautiful and sustainable design material. The facade is accented by red touches from the front door to the window frames. Having a colour theme like this adds personality to the natural charm and warmth of the wood.
Set up anywhere, the outdoors become your patio and deck space. We love the pitched roof of the house to give it a classic log home shape. The windows pop up and out to freshen the air in the home. It’s easy to feel connected to the outdoors with a tiny home! Simply an adorable tiny home. Let’s take a look inside at how the small space is optimized for living.
Inside the home we are awash in warm, bright wood. A minimalistic dining area is set up on wood blocks with a table that folds out from the wall. This looks like a great place to have a coffee and pastry in the morning! The small house feels airy because of all those full size windows. The seating arrangement is flexible and those blocks have built-in storage for the home.
When you live in a tiny house, your storage space is at a premium. The more belongings you have, the smaller your place will feel! Tiny living means taking advantage of all those places you could possibly use as storage.
The home has enough room to stand up comfortably on the main floor thanks to the pitched roof. The full height is expansive and makes it feel roomier inside. If you take a peek at the top you will see the sleeping loft. A mattress is tucked up there in a cozy miniature attic. The loft is accessible by a ladder that can be tucked behind the seating area when not in use.
Having a place to tuck things away when you don’t need them is a great design concept for any home. Nobody wants to have the flow of their home disrupted. Consider tucking away things in your home that you don’t use on a constant basis. It helps free up space and make your home feel more livable.
The kitchen is homey and functional. Shelves are built into the wall and utensils are hanging from their fixtures. Using the walls to your advantage is a great idea for tiny homes. Past the dining and kitchen area is a little secluded sitting area that functions as a living room. Having a clear sight line through to a window like this makes your home feel bigger!
This country style tiny house kitchen is darling! Check out the red backsplash to match the red window frames in the house. In a kitchen like this, counterspace is at a premium. There’s a sink and a induction stove top so you can wash and cook produce. A small appliance is up on a shelf above the kitchen to make cooking easier.
To hide what’s tucked under the kitchen counter, there’s a little curtain. In a tiny house there’s no room to have extras in the kitchen like white and red wine glasses or table settings for 10. Instead, we can see they have just four of each; mugs, bowls, and plates. Underneath the stove is their mini fridge to store their fresh food. While you might not be able to cook thanksgiving dinner for everyone, this kitchen can accommodate your everyday needs.
A view down from the loft gives you a good sense of how much room the tiny house has. It looks like a couple could live quite comfortably here. By the entrance is a mini mudroom where you can hang your coat. With four windows and a glass paneled door, the downstairs is incredibly bright.
Perfect for the daytime so that you can use less energy to light your home. Tiny homes often run on batteries or generators when they are not hooked up to a grid. They are conservative with the power that they use. Tiny living is an awesome actionable step you can take to reduce your carbon footprint.
To get up to the sleeping loft, move the ladder from it’s storage position behind the seating area to the loft. Imagine using a ladder to get to bed! Sounds exciting. Like a treehouse sleepover every night.
When you have a tiny house, almost everything is custom made for you, like that ladder and the shelves. Those shelves act as a flexible storage space that’s part laundry room and part pantry! The open design with no cabinet door is homey, but they could easily cover it up for more privacy and a less cluttered look. We love how even in a tiny house there is room for plants! No reason why you can’t put a few plants like this in an unused space.
Finally we end our tiny house tour in the living or parlour room at the back of the house. It’s good to have a space like this that’s on its own. It gives you some mental space to relax and recharge. Imagine curling up here with a book while it’s raining outside your tiny house. A bench like this could be customized to fold out into another bed. The warm, wood panelling in the home is beautiful and unique. We love the wall sconces used to light the home that highlight the woodgrain.
Thanks for taking a tour of this tiny home with us! We hope you enjoyed getting a peek at tiny living. Feeling inspired to live in a tiny home of your own? Check out our other features on small living in a container home and a tiny home that's full of texture.