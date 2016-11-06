If you thought all bathroom floors had to be done up in tile to resist moisture then our list of 10 enviable bathroom floor ideas is really going to inspire you! Not every kind of floor is good for the bathroom. You need to have a special floor that can tolerate getting wet now and then and that can cope with the humidity. But these floors hold up and they look great in any room of the house.

homify can connect you with the right bathroom designers to help you choose the right materials and seriously upgrade your bathroom's style. Thanks to these thoughtful flooring solutions, the bathrooms you’re about to see are spa quality. You deserve bathroom floors that inspire elegance and tranquility beneath your feet! Let’s take a look now at some bathroom floors that will turn you green with envy.