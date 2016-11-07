10 Rustic Houses That Will Warm Your Heart

We love classic and rustic houses. They have incomparable character and warmth. Replete with natural materials like stone, wood, and brick, these rustic homes have indelible charm. Reflective of a more simple lifestyle, cottages and chalets awaken our senses. Often in a countryside or mountain setting, these homes connect us to nature in a real way. It’s easy to feel comfortable in the embrace of a rustic house.
Today we want to share with you a few of our favourite rustic houses and their interiors. These homes reflect the best of rustic home style. We hope that you’ll find one or two on our list that make your heart beat a little faster. Come take a look with us!
Rustic houses don’t have to be glamorous and extravagant. We love this cozy and unassuming cottage. The simple architecture reflects a perfect combination of wood, concrete, and brick. The facade delights with the window shutters and lightly pitched wood roof. This rustic looking cottage is great for a home in the city or suburbs for those who want a home with more simple charm.
This house has an unforgettable shape and design. The extreme slope of the roof creates distinctive architectural lines. Inside the sloped ceilings will create a cozy living space. Built on top of a mountain, elements like stone and wood make it one with the landscape. Check out the glazing on the front of the house! Perfect to show off those mountain views.
This farm style country kitchen is incredibly charming. The heavy use of wood is luxurious yet simple. We love the wood ceiling with built in lighting. It’s a quick modern twist on a classic farm house style. The wood and glass cabinetry and the retro floor tiles compliment each other. The result is a rich mixture perfect for a rustic interior!
Outdoor spaces can complete a home. A covered porch like this is perfect to protect your patio furniture from the elements. A little rain can’t stop you from enjoying the views outdoors. This front porch space is welcoming. The shades of wood create a look like the outside of a saloon in the wild west. The black frame around the door with its glass panels adds a touch of elegance to the rustic style.
This colonial style house features its rustic brick chimney prominently. A cottage with a mixture of traditional design features like this is a stylish and rustic. Gleaming white accents update the house to be more modern. A perfect house for someone who wants to flirt with rustic style!
Nestled in the forest, this rustic cabin is surrounded by lush greenery. A two story house is open completely to the surrounding landscape. Glass walls and a wooden terrace allow the occupants to enjoy the woods. Rustic homes are often closer to nature. Imagine enjoying an afternoon on this terrace. It feels just you’re just steps away from hiking trails and pure, undisturbed forest.
It’s easy to get a rustic look in your home when you use wood. A home like this, with robust wood beams holding up the roof, is a common feature of rustic homes. Using wood in your ceiling, whether part of the design or not, is an easy way to add a touch of rustic charm to any home.
If you are interested creating a rustic look for your home, try connecting with one of the professionals on homify. They can help you get the rustic look that you crave.
This romantic home is designed to look just like a gingerbread house from a fairytale. This rustic house has a magical setting. The mixture of modern design with a traditional thatched roof is a lovely design. This tall and narrow home is simply beautiful. Some of the more charming rustic houses feature glazing like this. It’s a modern look that makes the most of the setting of these rustic houses.
This bedroom combines rustic with elegant. One of the characteristics of rustic homes is keeping the raw materials in their purest form. For example, exposed beams like this are perfect. Neutral creamy shades help create a serene mood. You can look through all the bedroom inspiration on homify to find ideas for a rustic look.
Another fantastic look is this modern floating staircase made out of roughly hewn logs. No matter if your home is in the city or countryside, you can give your home a touch of rustic charm. This blend of contemporary and traditional inspires us to go back to natural materials in our homes.
Thank you for taking a look at our list of rustic houses! We hope that one of them made your heart flutter, just a little. If you want more inspiration to bring rustic design to your home, check out our feature on a home that's brimming with rustic charm.