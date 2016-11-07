10 Rustic Houses That Will Warm Your Heart

We love classic and rustic houses. They have incomparable character and warmth. Replete with natural materials like stone, wood, and brick, these rustic homes have indelible charm. Reflective of a more simple lifestyle, cottages and chalets awaken our senses. Often in a countryside or mountain setting, these homes connect us to nature in a real way. It’s easy to feel comfortable in the embrace of a rustic house.

Today we want to share with you a few of our favourite rustic houses and their interiors. These homes reflect the best of rustic home style. We hope that you’ll find one or two on our list that make your heart beat a little faster. Come take a look with us!