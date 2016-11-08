Wood-Inspired: 10 Wonderful Ideas For Home Decor

After Thanksgiving and leading up to the holiday season, we become more fond of wood decor in our homes. Outside, the air is colder and the trees are getting more bare each day. Indoors, our fireplaces flickering and we are leaning towards warm tones in our home design.

We’ve thrown together a list of some wooden decor items that are perfect to decorate your home year round. Some of these ideas also make great gifts for the coming season. What a great way to share your love of interior design with your friends and family. If you need a little extra help this time of year, connect with professionals on homify today to keep your home looking its best. Let’s take a look at some of the wood accessories we love this season.