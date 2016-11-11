9 Delightful Living Rooms To Love

A living room is the social heart of the home. It’s where we unwind and catch up with our loved ones. It’s where we can share time together, share stories, and share our hearts. We need a little room to make all of that magic happen. A small living room can be cramped and uncomfortable. It’s hard to have a compact space that you love to spend time in.
Today we’ll look at small living rooms that are hitting all the right notes for style and practicality. We want you to love your living room, no matter its size! Read on to see our list of 9 delightful small living rooms to love.
Here’s our first living room full of style that you’ll love. Clean and fresh interiors show that you can be compact and stylish. This cozy family room is simple and clean with bursts of colour from the cushions and the toy car. Floor to ceiling windows help open up the space and bring in light.
A living and dining room combo saves space by combining the two with minimal furniture. A bench replaces chairs along one edge of the table. Thick wood furniture legs fill up space in the room with charm, while the concrete floor tiles add an urban feel to the room. Complete with crisp white walls that make the room bright and airy, this is a fun and inviting space that we love!
Simple and clean designs in a home make it look chic. We love that illuminated concrete wall because it evokes a feeling of warmth. A mint green feature wall in the dining space freshens up the look of the home. The living room itself features a dove grey modular sofa to keep the room open for flow and movement. Shades of white, grey, and cream combine to make a sophisticated space.
Living rooms are all about getting comfy and cozying up. Cool and contemporary, this cozy living space is done up in black, white, and grey. Repeating patterns in the rug and cushions act as perfect accessories. A wall with wood panelling helps bring a nature to the space and fits the colour scheme. Nesting glossy black coffee tables are a flexible addition to the space. Imagine putting your feet up here and relaxing after an eventful weekend.
Any space becomes larger and brighter by the addition of a mirror. This room makes use of this tried and true design trick by featuring a solid wood framed mirror. Leaning up against a textured stone wall, the mirror helps add depth to the space. The wood frame of the mirror matches the coffee table and makes the room look put together.
Small living rooms can become more lively by using a bold and fresh colour scheme. The living room has a lime green accent wall and is visually separated by the furniture from the rest of the home. Following a colour scheme is a simple way to make your living room look more cohesive. Choose colours within the same palette with the option for an accent colour. A united approach to interior design always looks professional!
This living room is perfect. Lacking a tv, there is no room for distraction. Conversation will become the focus in this living room. It features a neutral colour palette Scandinavian furniture. Light and bright, the room is ordered and tranquil. Perfect for relaxing in a time when we are always glued to a screen! The lighting in the room also sets the tone for relaxation.
With a living room this small there is no room for error in your design. Start by creating a defined living space. Stylish and sophisticated, this living room has a work space and places for the whole family to relax. Why not get a matching couch for the dog? This room has captured our heart. Notice how the wall is even sectioned off to delineate the space in the room. homify can connect you with interior designers and decorators who know how to make small spaces beautiful and functional.
There is an explosion of character in this living room! Custom arranged shelving and a palette coffee table on castors make this a fun space. Colourful and charismatic, the overstuffed sofas look comfortable and plush. Bright accessories help add character to any room.
Like a precious jewellery box, this living room is small and eye catching. Jewel tones dabble in a white and grey colour scheme to make a colourful and elegant living room. A clean and organized aesthetic such as this is perfect for small rooms. Despite its size this is an impressive and gorgeous design.
We hope you enjoyed our look at compact living rooms to love! For more inspiration on decorating close quarters, be sure to catch our feature on out our feature on clever tips for small home decor.