A Bright Beautiful Bungalow To Call Home

Your home doesn't need a set of stairs to be large. Let this luxurious bungalow prove it to you. Photographers Lopez Fotodesign have captured every exquisite angle of this home, so we can have an extensive and delightful tour. Join us!
This huge home has two main wings, one in black and one in white. They're connected by a beautiful glass hallway to create a unique look. It's almost as if the lucky owners of this home got two-in-one.
As we step into the left side of the home we can see that it has a magnificent open floor plan. It's white walls and angled ceiling make a lovely modern statement.
Those yellow chairs look fantastic, and with the wood accents and table they bring a warmth to the space that you don't notice from the front of the home. If you enjoy eating outside, you'll be pleased to see that there's a side door to the garden in the back of the kitchen. How convenient!
Here is the magnificent glass hallway we mentioned earlier. It lets natural light into the whole home, connecting those inside with the natural world. The architects could have achieved a similar effect with a few small skylights, but they chose to fully commit to the idea of a glass hallway, and its turned out marvelously!
This home has a separate eating space in the black side of the home, which contains the more private, closed-off spaces. Despite being it's own room, this dining area is anything but small. It's bright with a huge window and some dainty lights.
You could never feel dark in this room! It's all-white design minimizes distractions and creates a feeling of spaciousness. There's even a meeting spot beyond the desk, to chat with clients or co-workers. This is quite a clever office.
This charming space has a touch of purple and softness that looks both bright and comfortable. The huge closet looks very practical, and the mirror is so well placed in the back of the room that it takes a moment to realize its a mirror! Look here for more stylish bedrooms!
So many spaces in this home try not to distract the resident with too much decor. This experiment in light minimalism is perfected in the bathroom, where we can imagine having a deep soak with a clear mind. But, the tub isn't the only luxury in the bathroom.
Around the corner from the tub is a sauna! Quite the luxury to have in your own home, and for that reason it is becoming very popular as a home addition. We love how deep and square the nearby sink looks, very stylish!
