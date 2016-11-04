A Perfectly Planned Home For Your Family

Today, we are going to visit Poland where design professionals Archon + Projekty Domow have created the most stylish and appealing little home that is as charming as it is homely.

We will examine how these designers have managed to achieve such fabulous results, from the facade to the entrance to the rooms themselves. We will also see how wonderfully wood works as an element in the interior of the house as well as the exterior. Wood brings a very warm, earthy, homely and rustic touch to a design.

This project is the perfect example of how a small home can have more than enough space for the whole family too!

Let's take a look.