A Perfectly Planned Home For Your Family

Today, we are going to visit Poland where design professionals Archon + Projekty Domow have created the most stylish and appealing little home that is as charming as it is homely.
We will examine how these designers have managed to achieve such fabulous results, from the facade to the entrance to the rooms themselves. We will also see how wonderfully wood works as an element in the interior of the house as well as the exterior. Wood brings a very warm, earthy, homely and rustic touch to a design.
This project is the perfect example of how a small home can have more than enough space for the whole family too!
Let's take a look.
From the outside this 1,400 square foot home exudes an immediate appeal.
If we take a step back, we can see how the designers had plenty of property to work with, but they've chosen a more modest sized house that is multi-functional, cozy and stylish.
The home is positioned next to a large yard and a beautiful, blue swimming pool. This provides plenty of space for the family to relax and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. Couldn't you imagine hosting barbecues here or watching the kids play in the pool?
The cherry on top are the sun loungers and outdoor dining furniture, which extend the living space to the outside of this home.
The skylights have also been inserted in the roof, allowing natural light to flow into the interior of the home. You can learn more about the costs of the project by visiting the manufacturer's website.
he house features a traditional gable roof with grey tiles, which work in harmony with the white walls. The white walls are also interspersed with wood and stone cladding, which brings an earthy and rustic touch to the very contemporary structure.
We can also see how there is a wonderful connection between the interior and exterior spaces, with the bottom floor opening up onto a terrace and the upper floor opening up onto a small balcony.
The stone path that leads up to the front door creates a delightfully welcoming entrance, while the gorgeous manicured lawn and little plants and trees enhance the beautiful facade.
The entrance to the home is very sophisticated and elegant with smooth grey tiled floors, white walls and dark wooden features including a front door and little closet space for coats, hats and handbags.
Remember that your entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to be very aesthetically pleasing as well as well-organized. This is exactly what the designers have achieved here.
By creating a place to put personal items when you walk through the door, you're immediately creating a neat and tidy area that is easy to walk through.
While the interior of the home adopts a very sleek and stylish design, there are plenty of elements in this space that ensure it is a home not simply a house. There touches here and there include a fresh vase of flowers, a firewood display under the fireplace and some very trendy lights! Do you see how functionality and style can work together?
The living room features very warm tones including white walls, wooden cladding and wooden floors. This creates a very homely space.
The grey wall above the fireplace clearly distinguishes this area from the rest of the living room.
The living room flows into the kitchen and the dining room, where we can see what a role natural light plays.
The dining room is connected to the exterior space thanks to the large glass windows and doors, which allow this space to be completely opened up in summer.
We can also see how the kitchen is slight separate from the rest of the living area thanks to a gorgeous little breakfast bar, with bar stools. This is the perfect more casual meeting place for the family to gather over cups of coffee or bowls of cereal!
This kid's bedroom shows how you can have a little bit more fun and be a little bit more creative in this space.
The designers have introduced pastel tones in the form of bookshelves, drawings and furniture. The modern look and feel works in harmony with the black painted wall, which can be used as a chalkboard. A chalkboard allows the kids to contribute to the design and decor of the room themselves, without doing permanent damage to the walls!
The kid's bedroom features plenty of space for playing as well as studying, relaxing with a book or enjoying the beautiful views of the garden and the surrounds.
Do you see how the designers have made the most of every square inch in this little room?
The main bedroom features earthy tones and a neutral colour palette, taking on a slightly more serious look and feel compared to the kid's bedroom.
Remember that your bedroom should be a little oasis where you can relax in the peace and quiet so you don't want it to be too cluttered or crowded with personal items. Opt for good storage solutions in this room, where you can keep clothes, books and personal products neatly out of sight. Use your bedside table for books, lamps and a picture frame or two – but don't let it become too crowded either.
Tip: Lamps, lanterns or even candles bring a beautiful ambiance to this space.
We end off our tour looking at the architectural plan. This gives us a clear idea of exactly what the designers had in mind.
These types of plans are wonderful, ensuring that the home owner and the designer are on the same pages. We can also clearly see from this image where the designers planned to put all of the furniture as well as how the terrace and the home connects flawlessly.
Are you able to read this plan?
