Subtle Changes Transform A Small Home

Today, we are going to see how design professionals Happy Ideas At Home Architects created a charming little home out of what was previously bleak.
This project will teach us today how important it is to make those small changes to our homes every so often as well as how regular maintenance work goes a very long way. Little cracks in the facade, leaks in the ceiling and chipped paint should be looked after regularly so that they don't become disaster areas.
In fact, as we explore this home, we will see how a little bit goes a very long way.
Are you ready to take a look?
In this image, we can see the before on the left and the after on the right.
Before the intervention, this hallways was very dark and dingy with yellowing walls, dusty floors and a lack of light. It feels like a places where ghosts lurk.
The designers have revamped the entire space, painting the walls a more modern and refreshing neutral colour, which immediately makes the space look lighter and brighter. They've installed soft dimming lights in the ceiling, which illuminate the hallway too, so that it isn't scary to walk down any longer!
The parquet floors have also been restored, making for a very appealing design that is as contemporary as it is homely.
The designers opted for a more open plan design in the revamp, ensuring that this home gets a lot more fresh air and natural light. This is a great tip for a small home! You want to make the most of every square inch as well as allow the rooms to flow into one another.
Light tones for the walls and finishes of a small home are also very important, reflecting the natural light so that the interior becomes warm and bright. This gives the feeling of space.
Also invest in small dimming lights throughout the home rather than a few bright and powerful lights. This creates charm and ambiance.
Have a look at these dazzling lighting ideas for modern houses.
On the left, we can see how this area of the home featured horribly outdated blue walls, run down floors, peeling paint and a ceiling that looks like it is about to cave in. This is a room that clearly hasn't seen any maintenance or care in quite some time.
We can also see how there are items littered around this space, which makes for a very unappealing and cluttered look and floor.
On the right, it looks like a whole new home! The shiny parquet floors, creamy tones on the wall and the white finishes makes for a much more appealing space. Can you see how a fresh coat of paint and a floor polish can transform a space?
When it comes to ensuring your home receives plenty of natural light, invest in as much windows, doors and even skylights if possible. Natural light is honestly the best gift that you can give your little home.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
The kitchen received a dramatic transformation thanks to these amazing designers.
Before, it was run down and decrepit with cupboards and cabinets that were falling part, old-fashioned floors and cutlery, crockery and junk everywhere. This was not a safe space to cook!
Once the expert professionals were done, however, this space has been transformed into a beautiful and sleek spot with wooden counters, white cupboards and very fashionable and trendy patterned floors.
Your kitchen is the heart and soul of the home – ensure that you keep it alive and pumping!
In this image, we can see how the designers have maximized the space available in the kitchen, opting for a long and narrow kitchen counter, which fits beautiful against the perimeter wall. This leaves plenty of floor space, where even a little breakfast table and chairs could be positioned.
The key to a good kitchen is also smart storage space so that you don't end up with items littering the space like we saw in the before image. Make sure you have plenty of cupboards, drawers and shelves, keeping all kitchen condiments, crockery and cutlery stored neatly out of sight.
The bathroom in the previous design was simply hideous with blue-green walls and outdated features. This is a bathroom that looks like it comes out of the dark ages.
Your bathroom is meant to be a little cocoon where you can relax and feel at peace or at ease. This bathroom is anything but! In fact, the patterned floors clash horribly with the blue walls.
The designers have taken care of this, opting for a simple and neutral colour palette including grey floors and white walls. This is trendy, minimalist and sleek and most importantly, makes for a very tranquil little bathroom spot.
Add little touches to your home to really transform how it looks. A beautiful piece of artwork, a pretty mirror or even a fresh vase of flowers can make a world of difference.
If you've enjoyed this ideabook, you'll love this garden shed transforms into a neat home extension.