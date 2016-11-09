This Home Is The Perfect Eco-Friendly Retreat

The other main floor living areas of the home are all arranged in a linear fashion, taking their place in a natural arrangement that conforms to the elongated rectangular shape of the home. Along the back wall, wooden walls made of locally sourced spruce offer depth with various sizes of niches, making for easy seating and display spaces. Throughout the space, the spruce floorboards offer a light and smooth appearance – underneath, they conceal underfloor heating elements that bring an added dimension of comfort to this simple and relaxing interior landscape.

