How to Make Your Home Peaceful and Quiet

You may think of curtains as solely for beauty, but they can also be for noise reduction if you get the right material. If this is your goal for you curtains, choose heavy materials, brocade, wool, or velvet. If you also want curtains to dull the light, but not eliminate it, you can double layer the curtains. Put a sheer curtain in the back to use only when you need light dulled, and pull both layers shut for noise reduction.