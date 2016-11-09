Home Reno: A Backyard Becomes A Basement – And Beyond

Some renovation projects quietly conform to the existing character and materials of the original building – from looking at this initial photo of the new addition, you can see that this renovation job doesn't intend to blend in quietly! With a cantilevered glass roof, polished metal siding, and glossy reflective windows replacing solid walls, this expanded living space is like a time capsule housing futuristic elements, while the rest of the home maintains a more classic 1920s suburban vibe. Making a bold statement with its pointy form, this lower floor addition appears to jump out energetically from the main building mass, making an a loud and proud entrance to this home's previously quiet backyard.

Inside, you can see the spot where the backyard has been hollowed out in order to make room for an expanded basement – a glass balustrade marks the connection between the new basement stairs and the luxurious living room and kitchen that you can see from this backyard viewpoint.