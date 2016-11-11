This Country Home Embraces The Simpler Things In Life

With a wood-paneled ceiling to match the wooden floors, this living room immediately strikes a sense of symmetry and balance coming from the dichotomy of the two almost parallel wooden planes. To lighten the deep caramel tones in the wood, the wall has been painted in a simple white, and the wide lateral window brings plenty of fresh sunlight to illuminate the room. In a full range of tones, the living room furniture offers up dark greys in the rug and chair – overall, this living room arrangement benefits from an all-inclusive range of light and dark that brings a sense of wholeness and unity to the space.

Also notable about this room is the interior window visible on the far walls – these windows provide a sense of connection through the home, while keeping each space separate.