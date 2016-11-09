​9 Budget-Friendly Ideas For A Sensational Small Apartment

Remodelling a small apartment, even with a limited budget, can yield exceptional results! With a little creativity, an eye for colour, ingenious designs and smart space-saving techniques, a shabby old home can be converted into a stylish abode with no great strain on the pocket! Today we’ll explore 9 ways to add zing to a small apartment, proving that small can also be stylish! Let’s have a look!
Grey and blue is a classic combination that breathes cool elegance! Teamed with a warm wooden floor, a soft sofa and a pretty patterned carpet that blends all the colours, the living room has the perfect ambience of comfort and style. The wall sticker is an ingenious addition that adds a unique personal touch to the area.
The black wall sticker designed by French artist duo Mel Et Kio adds a dollop of personality to the décor and is matched by the black and white cushions on the sofa. This is a very creative way to decorate an old wall and gives an informal yet trendy look to the area.
The wooden shelf on the wall, the oak parquet and the exposed brick wall are rustic elements that enhance the aesthetic appeal of the room and are also ideal for a low budget. The floor is made of recycled wood which has greater thickness and durability.
The trendy sliding glass door bordered with blue looks cool and elegant. This area is well lit with modern LED lights that are not only energy savers, but also create a stylish effect through their strategic placement.
The kitchen has a stylish décor where the fashionably modern linear design, gleaming steel and chrome, and white and grey colour palette have been teamed with old wood furniture that has received a lick of fresh paint, giving it a slightly vintage look.
This is a truly ingenious concept! Numerous old frames have been freshened up with a coat of white paint and now adorn the bedroom wall. What a fascinating idea to convert old objects into modern art!
Here is another creative low-cost option for the bedroom – decorate regular glass jars and convert them into stylish bedside lamps! Trendy accessories at nominal cost – we love these!
The partly tiled wall bathroom looks so chic. Using a minimum of white ceramic tiles to create a trendy geometrical design against the grey wall is a superb touch.
With these 9 fabulous budget-friendly ideas, there is ample inspiration to convert a small apartment into a stylish home.