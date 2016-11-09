Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​9 Budget-Friendly Ideas For A Sensational Small Apartment

Justwords Justwords
casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Remodelling a small apartment, even with a limited budget, can yield exceptional results! With a little creativity, an eye for colour, ingenious designs and smart space-saving techniques, a shabby old home can be converted into a stylish abode with no great strain on the pocket! Today we’ll explore 9 ways to add zing to a small apartment, proving that small can also be stylish! Let’s have a look!

​1. Elegance Meets Comfort

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Grey and blue is a classic combination that breathes cool elegance! Teamed with a warm wooden floor, a soft sofa and a pretty patterned carpet that blends all the colours, the living room has the perfect ambience of comfort and style. The wall sticker is an ingenious addition that adds a unique personal touch to the area.

​2. An Intriguing Decoration

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

The black wall sticker designed by French artist duo Mel Et Kio adds a dollop of personality to the décor and is matched by the black and white cushions on the sofa. This is a very creative way to decorate an old wall and gives an informal yet trendy look to the area.

​3. Rustic Chic

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

The wooden shelf on the wall, the oak parquet and the exposed brick wall are rustic elements that enhance the aesthetic appeal of the room and are also ideal for a low budget. The floor is made of recycled wood which has greater thickness and durability.

​5. Energy Savers

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

The trendy sliding glass door bordered with blue looks cool and elegant. This area is well lit with modern LED lights that are not only energy savers, but also create a stylish effect through their strategic placement.

​6. Blending Vintage And Trendy

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern kitchen
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

The kitchen has a stylish décor where the fashionably modern linear design, gleaming steel and chrome, and white and grey colour palette have been teamed with old wood furniture that has received a lick of fresh paint, giving it a slightly vintage look.

​7. Old Frames For Modern Art

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto BedroomBeds & headboards
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

This is a truly ingenious concept! Numerous old frames have been freshened up with a coat of white paint and now adorn the bedroom wall. What a fascinating idea to convert old objects into modern art!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​8. Stylish Low-Cost Lamps

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto BedroomLighting
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Here is another creative low-cost option for the bedroom – decorate regular glass jars and convert them into stylish bedside lamps! Trendy accessories at nominal cost – we love these!

9. Trendy Tile

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern bathroom
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

The partly tiled wall bathroom looks so chic. Using a minimum of white ceramic tiles to create a trendy geometrical design against the grey wall is a superb touch.

With these 9 fabulous budget-friendly ideas, there is ample inspiration to convert a small apartment into a stylish home. Here's another story that might pique your interest - 15 ideas to light up your home's exterior (which look great!)

Home Reno: A Backyard Becomes A Basement - And Beyond
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks