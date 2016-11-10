​12 Terrific Ideas For A Banging Bedroom

One of the most vital spaces when it comes to decorating your home is, naturally, the bedroom! The bedroom is your sanctuary – your own private space where you can relax and unwind. This is the area that should have your personality written all over it and the décor should be such that helps you relax and recharge your batteries in the best possible way. With this in mind, we’re going to take you through 12 bedrooms whose fascinating décor will give you plenty of inspiration for doing up your own sanctuary! Let’s take the tour!
This is the epitome of boho chic! Just look at the vivid colours of the soft carpets that team so well with the rustic roof beams and exposed brick walls. The round bed and skylight look perfect.
This classic vision in white and grey tones looks sophisticated with delicate, floaty curtains, unique accessories and lots of air and light!
This beautiful blue bedroom with a natural wooden floor and stylish lighting looks simple, sleek and trendy.
A simple white and grey colour theme has been given a royal touch with rich velvet curtains, a polished dark wooden floor, elegantly designed furniture, and a gorgeous chandelier.
This serene bedroom is ideal for meditation. The white tones with brown wood, the stylish effect of the floating bedside tables and lamps, and the splash of colour with beautiful green plants all combine to make a soothing, classy natural retreat.
In a small home, simple white curtains can be used to separate the bedroom from the other living areas. The area is simple, rustic and rugged.
The vivacious combination of blue, green and yellow creates a sunshiny effect in this fresh and cheerful bedroom!
This stunning blue and white natural décor is reminiscent of the seaside and has a charming atmosphere synonymous with relaxation.
The pink and white furnishings of this exquisite room harmonize beautifully with the traditional wooden furniture and rustic roof beams.
There are mixed views on the dark colours used in this bedroom but the vibrant accent wall certainly contrasts dramatically with the black surroundings for a bold effect!
This is a marvellous minimalist creation made entirely of uniform natural wood. The fluffy, cosy white linen balances the look wonderfully.
A tropical-themed accent wall is a great idea for a relaxing bedroom!
These 12 fascinating types of décor are a wonderful way to design your bedroom! Check out another story that might interest you - 12 Smart and Practical Ideas for Your Kitchen!