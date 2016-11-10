Your browser is out-of-date.

​12 Terrific Ideas For A Banging Bedroom

Justwords
Таунхаус в г.Краснодар, Design Studio Details
One of the most vital spaces when it comes to decorating your home is, naturally, the bedroom! The bedroom is your sanctuary – your own private space where you can relax and unwind. This is the area that should have your personality written all over it and the décor should be such that helps you relax and recharge your batteries in the best possible way. With this in mind, we’re going to take you through 12 bedrooms whose fascinating décor will give you plenty of inspiration for doing up your own sanctuary! Let’s take the tour!

​1. Bohemian Chic

House 1, Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.
Opera s.r.l.

This is the epitome of boho chic! Just look at the vivid colours of the soft carpets that team so well with the rustic roof beams and exposed brick walls. The round bed and skylight look perfect.

​2. Pristine Elegance

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

This classic vision in white and grey tones looks sophisticated with delicate, floaty curtains, unique accessories and lots of air and light!

​3. Tranquil Blue

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

This beautiful blue bedroom with a natural wooden floor and stylish lighting looks simple, sleek and trendy.

​4. Luxurious Boudoir

Таунхаус в г.Краснодар, Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details
Design Studio Details

A simple white and grey colour theme has been given a royal touch with rich velvet curtains, a polished dark wooden floor, elegantly designed furniture, and a gorgeous chandelier.

​5. Zen Lifestyle

Bedroom Design BN Architects
BN Architects

Bedroom Design

BN Architects
BN Architects
BN Architects

This serene bedroom is ideal for meditation. The white tones with brown wood, the stylish effect of the floating bedside tables and lamps, and the splash of colour with beautiful green plants all combine to make a soothing, classy natural retreat.

​6. The Rustic Look

89 metrowy dom k. Warszawy, dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

In a small home, simple white curtains can be used to separate the bedroom from the other living areas. The area is simple, rustic and rugged.

​7. Sunshine In The Bedroom

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013, Design Intervention
Design Intervention

International Prop Award Winner-Best Interior Design Singapore 2013

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

The vivacious combination of blue, green and yellow creates a sunshiny effect in this fresh and cheerful bedroom!

​8. Marine Effect

Apto Praia Brava, Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura
Flavia Guglielmi Arquitetura

This stunning blue and white natural décor is reminiscent of the seaside and has a charming atmosphere synonymous with relaxation.

​9. Pretty Pink

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

The pink and white furnishings of this exquisite room harmonize beautifully with the traditional wooden furniture and rustic roof beams.

​10. Dark And Dramatic

Czarna sypialnia, OES architekci
OES architekci

OES architekci
OES architekci
OES architekci

There are mixed views on the dark colours used in this bedroom but the vibrant accent wall certainly contrasts dramatically with the black surroundings for a bold effect!

​11. Wooden Beauty

"Солнечная опушка", Alena Zakharova
Alena Zakharova

Alena Zakharova
Alena Zakharova
Alena Zakharova

This is a marvellous minimalist creation made entirely of uniform natural wood. The fluffy, cosy white linen balances the look wonderfully.

​12. Tropical Paradise

Podgórze, Kraków, Odwzorowanie
Odwzorowanie

Odwzorowanie
Odwzorowanie
Odwzorowanie

A tropical-themed accent wall is a great idea for a relaxing bedroom!

These 12 fascinating types of décor are a wonderful way to design your bedroom! Check out another story that might interest you - 12 Smart and Practical Ideas for Your Kitchen!

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

