A Grotty Home Gets A Gorgeous Makeover

There is nothing more satisfying than watching a run down and unattractive home transform into a beautiful and stylish place.
This is exactly what what we'll see in this gorgeous Parisian apartment, which was beautifully renovated by home design professionals Blackstones.
We will walk you through the apartment before the renovation, showing you just how much love, care and attention it was in need of. Then we will discover how it completely evolves.
This project shows that all is not lost if our homes are looking a bit tired, cramped or old-fashioned. In fact, even the dingiest of apartments can hold all sorts of potential.
Let's take a look!
The bedroom of the apartment before the renovation was a disaster zone. There are clothes everywhere as well as very outdated and faded wallpaper that clashes with the old, brown carpet.
The furniture is also very old-fashioned, making this very dark bedroom look even more dingy!
The kitchen is simply hideous!
The walls are peeling, the pipes are rusting and the kitchen appliances look like they are about to fall apart.
The roof looks incredibly stained, making for a very unhygienic room! How could you possibly cook in this space?
The bathroom is even more depressing with its walls that are faded and peeling, the exposed pipes and geyser as well as the bottles and detergents that are littering the room. A bathroom is meant to be a peaceful and serene space where you can relax and get ready for the day. This is anything but!
The bathroom is also absolutely cluttered and crowded with personal products such as deodorant, razors, shampoos, soaps and mouth wash. How are you meant to get ready for the day in this disaster zone?
The outdated bathroom features, yellowing walls and grubby looking bathroom makes for a very unappealing space.
The living area of the old apartment is cramped and crowded with haphazardly put together sofas and armchairs. The furniture is covered with sheets of different colours, which completely clash.
We can also see that although the living room opens up onto a gorgeous balcony, the natural light is not being utilized at all. The dark grey and yellow linoleum floors and heavy furniture adds to the dingy nature of this living area. It doesn't look cozy, comfortable or functional!
The living area has been completely opened up, with the living room and dining room flowing into one another. This makes for a much more spacious and expansive looking home.
What is most noticeable, however, is how this area of the home has been completely lightened and brightened. The designers have employed neutral tones including white furniture, light wooden floors and a bright blue wall. This reflects the natural light that flows into the home through the large glass windows and doors.
This living area also shows how a touch of colour here and there can really enhance a home, but you need to use tones that complement one another.
The designers have added an industrial chic touch to the home, creating a very appealing and modern design. A bright orange clock brings a bit of charm and personality to the space.
In this image, we can also see how soft, little lights have been installed throughout the home. This is much better than having one bright or powerful light. Soft, little lights create a beautiful ambiance, getting rid of any dark or dingy corners!
The kitchen is very impressive and like chalk and cheese compared to the kitchen in the previous home. The features are modern and brand new, making for a very stylish interior.
Black tones have been used with a light wooden material, which is edgy and trendy. The tiles on the wall feature patterned cream and black tones, which add some personality and charm to this little area. The designers have really made the most of the space available to them, installing a long kitchen counter across the one wall and a long breakfast bar along the other wall.
Don't you love the brass lamps, which are suspended from the ceiling?
The bedroom is far more appealing, taking on neutral tones including greys, whites and light wood. The earthy tones and warm shades cocoon the residents in its tranquility and serenity.
The designers have ensured that there is plenty of storage space in the bedroom, which ensures that all clothes and personal items are kept neatly out of sight.
The designers have had some fun in the nursery, using wall art to bring some personality and charm to this particular room. With a child's room, you can afford to have a little bit more fun so don't be afraid to add some colourful wallpaper or some trendy wall art.
You can also introduce a theme into this space for a bit of colour and charm.
The bathroom doesn't look anything like the bathroom that we saw in the previous image.
The sleek cream tiles and modern white finishes are very elegant and sophisticated, while there is also plenty of storage space for shampoos, soaps and other personal products. This makes for a very neat and organized design! Don't you love the niche that has been built into the wall?
Have a look at these other brilliant, beautiful bathroom trends for inspiration for your own bathroom!