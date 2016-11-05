A Grotty Home Gets A Gorgeous Makeover

There is nothing more satisfying than watching a run down and unattractive home transform into a beautiful and stylish place.

This is exactly what what we'll see in this gorgeous Parisian apartment, which was beautifully renovated by home design professionals Blackstones.

We will walk you through the apartment before the renovation, showing you just how much love, care and attention it was in need of. Then we will discover how it completely evolves.

This project shows that all is not lost if our homes are looking a bit tired, cramped or old-fashioned. In fact, even the dingiest of apartments can hold all sorts of potential.

Let's take a look!