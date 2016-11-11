This Oddly-Shaped Home Steps Up In Style

A large window helps the refreshingly white bedroom to stay sunny, airy and cosy throughout the day. Minimalistic designs and decor scheme make the room appear spacious and breathable as well.

Inspired by the unique style statement of this home from the future? We too love how despite the different levels, various functional spaces flow smoothly into each other. The generous use of glass and white hues is an added bonus. Check out another tour for more ideas - The Eco-Friendly Home That Embraces The Sun.