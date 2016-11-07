A Dream House For The Suburbs

Today, we are going to visit Turkey where Buun Motto Architects created the most idyllic suburban family home.
It is the perfect example of how modern architecture and contemporary design can result in the most beautiful yet functional home.
We hope you'll fall in love with this house and although it isn't located in Canada, we hope it inspires your home decor dreams with its simple sophistication
As Canadians know, there is nothing better than simple and practical, especially when it results in such a comfortable and impressive result.
In fact, you may end up finding yourself talking to a design expert about building a very similar home.
From this angle, we can see just how modern and sophisticated this home is. It is a double-storey home with a flat roof, which packages the home neatly below it in a very contemporary design.
The designers used soft, earthy tones including grey walls and wooden cladding. This is complemented by the abundance of glass that we see throughout, which allows the interior of the home to spill out onto exterior spaces.
The designers ensured that there are plenty of living spaces outside the home including a beautiful outdoor seating area and a terrace that features a table and chairs for dining in the fresh air, sunshine or under the stars. The upstairs rooms open up onto balcony areas, where the family enjoy more private outdoor spaces.
From this bird's eye view, we can see that this home is set in a gorgeous suburban neighborhood with matching houses that all look very similar.
The homes are set in a beautiful green landscape, surrounded by an abundance of trees and lush green grass. As we will see later on, this complements the facade and makes for a very appealing design.
While the look and feel of your house is important, you also want to choose a good neighborhood where your house will shine! This is exactly what the designers have achieved here.
If we head inside the home, we come across this wonderful little dining area nook where the designers have opted for beautiful white floors, white chairs and a wooden table. These neutral tones complement the wooden wall that divides this area from the rest of the house as well as the natural light that flows through the large glass windows and doors.
The natural light is a beautiful feature in itself. It creates a very spacious, light and bright interior, while the windows and doors make this area of the home seem that much bigger and more expansive.
By allowing an interior to connect with an exterior, you immediately create a much bigger living area.
Have you ever seen something so beautiful?
This living room is the epitome of style and class, with neutral and earthy tones that are enhanced by a plush blue-green rug, splashes of red in the form of artwork and some cheerful yellow tones in the form of bright cushions.
The furniture chosen for this space is of very high quality, bringing elegance and a very sophisticated design to the room, while still allowing this room to remain very comfortable and cozy.
You'll also noticed there are plenty of lamps in the living area, which provide this space with ambiance in the evenings – a great design tip!
With a child's bedroom, you can really afford to have a little bit of fun and get creative with the style. In this room, the designer's have risen to the challenge.
Bright and bold tones and patterns have been introduced into the space, bringing character and charm to the room. The blue colours also add a sense of serenity and calm.
Also remember that when it comes to your bedroom you should add a few items that bring a personal touch to the space such as a telescope or guitar. It's your haven after all!
Don't you love the bright and beautiful artwork on the walls?
The master suite takes on a different look and feel to the kid's bedroom, with more neutral tones including grey, black and beige. This makes for a very elegant design!
The artwork chosen for this area of the home is a little bit softer and more sophisticated, while still adding charm to the bedroom.
We can see how the bathroom is separated from the bedroom with a frosted glass sliding door, which keeps the connection between the rooms while still allowing for privacy. There is also a large glass door on the left, which opens the bedroom up onto a beautiful balcony. This keeps the room well-ventilated with plenty of sunshine.
This master suite also has plenty of cupboard space – truly making this a dream home!
This walk-in closet is perfect for keeping your clothes, shoes and handbags neatly out of sight, with plenty of room for dressing and choosing outfits for the day. Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out!
If you have the space, build a closet like this for your bedroom.
The main bathroom is incredibly delightful with tiled floors and walls, which bring a very luxurious look and feel to the interior design.
Remember that your bathroom is a little cocoon where you can escape from the rest of the world. You want it to feel peaceful and tranquil! The designers have achieved exactly that with the white tones working in harmony with the dark wooden finishes.
There is also plenty of space, allowing the bathroom to feature a large and modern glass shower, his and her sinks and a beautiful and long mirror, which makes the room look even bigger.
Have you ever seen such a classic and stylish bathroom?
This little bathroom is a little bit more funky than the one that we saw in the previous image, with bright and beautiful patterned floors that bring an eclectic and charming touch to the space.
There is also plenty of storage space in this bathroom, allowing all personal products including towels, shampoos and soaps to be stored neatly away. This makes for a very sleek and hygienic bathroom that is appealing to any guest or visitor.
Everything in this dream home has been though through!