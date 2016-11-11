A Cozy Cottage For A Young Family

Designed for a young couple with a son, this cottage in Saratov, Russia, is very contemporary, stylish yet practical. Every little nook and cranny has been utilized intelligently, and the materials used are beautiful though not very expensive. Trendy furnishing, random pops of bold colours, gorgeous wall arts and aesthetic lighting are some aspects of this 1,000 square foot home that you should watch out for. The vibrant kitchen, the cozy master bedroom and the navy themed child’s bedroom will especially attract you. Credit for the cottage goes to architects at HQ-Design.
Rendered mainly in white and beige, this charming cottage makes for a pretty picture amidst lush green lawns. Black shingles on the sloping roof add a bold touch to the property, while a neatly paved driveway contributes to the modern look.
The floor plan of the abode has been colour-coded for easy understanding of the division of spaces. We see how an open plan layout allows integration of the living, dining and kitchen, while offering ample privacy for the bedrooms and bathrooms. The sleeping quarters and master bathroom look adequately spacious, and we see how a corridor keeps the common and private areas separate.
Generous use of white lends a spacious look to the living area, while a cosy sectional with vibrant cushions offer ample seating. A soft rug adds colour to the floor, while gleaming cabinets surround the TV for storage.
Sleek and futuristic furniture, trendy globular hanging lamps, and a stunning nature-based wall art make the dining space inviting and chic. It connects the living space and kitchen seamlessly as well.
The U-shaped kitchen is a lively green delight, with glossy minimalistic cabinets, modern appliances, and a neat white countertop. The backsplash features unique white brick finishing for a stylish look.
A thin sliver of space between the kitchen and the windows has been cleverly used to accommodate a bar and home office. Wall-mounted shelves and contemporary chairs put this space to good use without causing clutter.
Gorgeous rose wallpaper behind the plush bed makes this bedroom a sight for sore eyes. Cosy textures, creamy hues and dreamy drapes add softness and serenity to the space, while smart sliding doors lead to the dressing nook.
Gleaming shades of white and pastel blue fill the spacious master bathroom with a soothing and elegant vibe. Modish sanitary wares, a minimalistic sink cabinet, a soft rug, and a practical mirror cabinet make this space inviting and cosy. The wooden floor provides warmth.
The use of blue, wooden and other earthy tones brings maritime magic alive in the son’s bedroom. A wall art depicting a naval map and sailboat patterns on the curtains reinforce the navy theme here.
The light wooden floor and white environment of this corridor has been livened up with nature-based decor on the closet doors and family photographs. Square recessed lights and accent lighting brighten up this stylish and arty passage.
Inspired by the design and decor of this picturesque cottage? Take another tour for more ideas - The Eco-Friendly Home That Embraces The Sun.