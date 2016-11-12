A Marvellous Modern Home With A Surprise In Its Loft

In the Polish village of Koninko, we came across a contemporary, minimalistic yet stylish family house designed by the interior architects at Kabedesign Kasia Bialoblocka. The simple and stark residence combines tones like white, grey, graphite and black to paint a chic and smart picture of urbanised living. Fuss-free furniture, trendy lights, practical designs and random touches of creativity are the highlights of this abode. Some quirky accents appear in the living room as well, while the attic bathroom will change the way you view rejuvenation.
Simple and contemporary, the facade banks on white and grey for an elegant appearance. The sloping roof, a neat green patch of garden and minimalistic doors lend a serene vibe to the structure.
The sleek and sober entryway wows with the illuminated sketches of the couple and their two young children. A slim wall-mounted console offers storage space for odds and ends, while recessed and accent lighting offer brightness.
Massive glass windows allow the dining space to stay bathed in light during the day, besides letting diners admire the outdoors. The dining furniture is simple, sleek, modern and perfect for a group of eight.
White dominates the modular kitchen with its sleek and shiny cabinets and modern appliances. Trendy fixtures and a large kitchen island make cooking a pleasure here.
The living space is a mix of white and grey hues and sleek designs, with glass windows bringing in lots of light. But what caught our eye are the quirky bookshelves shaped like C and D. They add fun as well as originality to the space.
The unusual wall clock on the other side of the living space is playful, unique and a conversation starter!
The wall on the left of the staircase beautifully conceals a small but stylish bathroom in white, grey and black. It is minimalistic, simple but loaded with personality and modish fixtures.
Razor-thin recessed lights crisscross on the wall of the staircase landing to infuse the space with ultramodern attraction. What a fantastic way to brighten up the white and grey environment.
A sleek skylight fills the lavish and modern attic bathroom with oodles of natural light, while wooden shelves add warmth here. The stylish double sinks come with sleek hanging mirrors in black frames for a touch of quirk, while a curvy white tub waits for you to enjoy a hot soak.
This simple and minimalist Polish home is a true inspiration for those looking for a stylish, fun and practical lifestyle.