The Cutest Little Wooden Home You've Ever Seen

Design professionals Una Plant are experts when it comes to taking a limited amount of space and transforming it into a very impressive, beautiful and welcoming finished product.
This is exactly what we are going to see today as we explore this wonderful Austrian home in Vienna. It features a simple design, warm and natural materials and fabulous finishes, resulting in the most striking and impressive little home.
The warm wood used for the exterior facade makes for a very warm and welcoming design, while bringing a subtle and natural touch to the design. The interior of the home is even more entrancing!
Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see how the home is three storeys high, but as cute as a button.
The left-hand side of the home extends up into a gable roof, while the right-hand side features a flat roof and is a level lower than the rest of the house. This shows how the designers have really played with the horizontal and vertical planes available to them.
While the house is three storeys high, the designers have ensured that this is very subtle. They ground floor features a smooth, grey facade and is slightly sunk into the ground. The upper levels feature warm wooden cladding, which creates a picturesque design that merges the rustic with the contemporary.
This gorgeous home features a delightful terrace, equipped with an outdoor dining area. This is where the family can come together for meals or afternoon cups of tea in the sunshine and fresh air.
If you have the space for a terrace, it's a very good idea to capitalize on it. You'll not only extend your living space to the outdoors, but you'll create a whole new area for spending time with family and friends.
Wood is a wonderfully durable material for this area. Opt for a wooden table and chairs and a wooden deck. It will last in all weather conditions while remaining beautiful and trendy.
If we head inside the home, we can immediately see that natural light plays a very big role.
The designers have opted for while walls and light wooden floors and furniture, which enhances the natural light that flows through the large glass windows and doors – a great design tip!
They've also gone for a more open plan design, which creates a very expansive looking interior where the rooms seem to flow into one another.
Tip: Add a fresh vase of flowers or a colourful bowl of fruit to your interiors for a splash of colour and a natural form of decor.
The kitchen is a wonderful example of how less can be more. Simple furniture, clean lines and minimalist design all play a role in this small but savvy space.
The silver appliances contrast beautifully with the white cabinets and counters as well as the homely wooden kitchen table. Some blue and white bar stools in the corner add a splash of colour and vibrancy to the space, while windows throughout the kitchen ensure that this room is filled with sunshine. It truly is the heart and soul of the home!
You'll notice that there isn't anything in this space that isn't absolutely necessary or functional. When it comes to a small kitchen, this is a must! You don't want utensils or cutlery or crockery littering the counters and tables.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen for inspiration.
If we head up the stairs, we come across a gorgeous little loft space, which can be used for a bedroom, kid's bedroom, office space or play room.
The designers have installed benches along the wall of the room, which makes for plenty of seating space, without taking up much of the floor space. You'll also notice that there are drawers under the seats – a great smart storage solution!
The neutral colour palette in this space is very simple, but very effective. You would feel cocooned by the warmth and charm of this room!
We end off our tour in the garden, which is simply incredible. The designers have really made the most of the beautiful surrounds and the gorgeous green tones.
A wooden deck features an outdoor shower – an innovative and trendy feature. Here family and friends can cool off after sunbathing or playing in the garden.
The garden features some comfortable and durable furniture where books can be read, sun downers can be held and relaxation can be had. This is a truly incredible home that integrates the interiors with the exteriors, creating a stunning look and feel as well as a charming ambiance.
If you like this home, you'll love these 10 great wooden houses.