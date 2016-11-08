The Cutest Little Wooden Home You've Ever Seen

Design professionals Una Plant are experts when it comes to taking a limited amount of space and transforming it into a very impressive, beautiful and welcoming finished product.

This is exactly what we are going to see today as we explore this wonderful Austrian home in Vienna. It features a simple design, warm and natural materials and fabulous finishes, resulting in the most striking and impressive little home.

The warm wood used for the exterior facade makes for a very warm and welcoming design, while bringing a subtle and natural touch to the design. The interior of the home is even more entrancing!

Let's take a look!