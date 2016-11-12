Inspiring Makeovers For 4 Dull Bathrooms

Non-descript tiles, old-fashioned fixtures and a dark wooden ceiling made this bathroom look cramped and gloomy before. Toiletries cluttered the shelves and the washing machine took up a lot of space.

But now, creamy hues on the walls and ceiling, and trendy shaded tiles add charm to the bathroom. The clever use of mirrored panels makes it look more spacious and bright, while contemporary fixtures and sleek storage units ensure convenience.