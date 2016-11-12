Your browser is out-of-date.

Inspiring Makeovers For 4 Dull Bathrooms

Planning to give your outdated and mundane bathroom a refreshing and contemporary facelift? Then you have come to the right place. Here we will take you through the makeover journeys of 4 shabby bathrooms without spunk or personality. Discover how beautiful materials, modern designs, stylish sanitary wares, and soothing hues can take a bathroom from drab to fabulous! The bathroom designers at Vivante are the creative minds behind these transformations.

Before and after: Ordinary to elegant

homify
Non-descript tiles, old-fashioned fixtures and a dark wooden ceiling made this bathroom look cramped and gloomy before. Toiletries cluttered the shelves and the washing machine took up a lot of space.

But now, creamy hues on the walls and ceiling, and trendy shaded tiles add charm to the bathroom. The clever use of mirrored panels makes it look more spacious and bright, while contemporary fixtures and sleek storage units ensure convenience.

Before and after: Drab to stunning

homify
Dated off-white tiles, old and shabby fixtures, and an uninviting shower space ailed this bathroom previously. It looked so glum!

Post makeover though, the bathroom looks stunning! Black and silver mosaic tiles on the slightly curved ceiling add oodles of boldness and excitement here, besides contrasting the pure white environment. A stylish basin tops a trendy storage cabinet now, while a chic mirror helps you get ready. The shower space looks more fashionable as well, with clear glass panels separating it from the rest of the bathroom.

Before and after: Boring and messy to wow

homify
The double sinks with their double cabinets and double mirrors made this bathroom a dated space, while the blue curtains looked more gloomy than attractive. Crowded shelves and dull white tiles hardly helped matters.

But look at how cream hues and sandy-coloured tiles have changed the bathroom dramatically now. Strips of brown mosaic here and there add an earthy feel to the bright and airy space, while trendy fixtures cater to modern needs.

Before and after: Ugh to ooh la la!

homify
Chequered dull white tiles, drab cabinets and a forbidding black door made the bathroom a very uninviting space before.

But now, what a surprising change from its gloomy state! Pale sea-green and gleaming tiles pair with white walls and ceiling for a refreshingly clean and happy look. Beautifully patterned tiles add personality to the floor, while ultramodern fixtures and soothing lights offer style and warmth.

Hope you enjoyed the magical makeovers as much as we did. Check out another before and after story for more inspiration - A Magical Apartment Renovation You Can Learn From.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

