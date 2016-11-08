10 Dazzling Decorative Fabrics For Your Home

It is very easy to spice up your living room with some decorative fabrics and some design ideas. Individual fabrics can stimulate the imagination of every home decor enthusiast. You can even create your own decorative materials as a fun DIY project!
Decorative textiles are a wonderful way to enhance the living room. You can hang a throw on the sofa or put a tablecloth on the table. You can even add a charming patterned curtain to the windows.
The patterns and colours of these decorative fabrics determine the end result of your interior design.
This is why today at homify, we have put together a wonderful ideabook that will give you some fabulous ideas when it comes to creating the ultimate living room.
Home decor professionals Chivasso BV used decorative fabrics throughout this home to create a very appealing design.
A wall of the living room features a blue textile, which enhances the grey sofa and it's vibrant blue cushions. We can see how both patterned textiles and solid textiles play a big role in the look and feel of the home. They do need to work in harmony, however!
These types of fabrics are suitable for curtains, the sofa, cushions and other elements in a living room. You can also use material to cover these items yourself.
These designers are all about unique designs and bold creations, as we can see in this image. They have introduced some interesting shapes and colours to the space, which are distributed by a long, narrow panel that drops down from the ceiling.
The cloth brings white and light grey tones to the room as well as splashes of turquoise and a mustard yellow. This is truly an eclectic and unique addition to a living room space.
This kind of fabric would work well as a room divider or as curtains. It could also be used for fabric for a small sofa.
In this photo, we come across a charming example of how decorative fabric works. On either side of the balcony doors, curtains drop down from the ceiling. They feature white, pink, green and purple tones, which match the cushion that rests on the bar stool.
The colours of the painting that rests on the easel correspond with the colours of the curtain fabric – a delightful twist!
If you go for this option, the rest of the room needs to remain quite neutral and simple, allowing the curtain fabric to be the focal point of the space, injecting colour and charm into the look and feel of the room.
In this living room, we come across an interesting interplay of colours, shapes and structures, which are all featured in the materials chosen for the room.
A very heavy fabric has been used for the cushions, which bring a very rich and elegant touch to the space. The patterns on them add a bit of texture to the design, making the overall effect slightly more dynamic and interesting.
These two colours are very different but they work in harmony with one another. The dramatic and bright red tones are softened by the light grey colours.
This decorative fabric belongs to a series of textiles and wallpapers, where tree themes are the name of the game.
These particular designers have materials and products that are inspired by places that they have visited including north Thailand, the Hamptons off the coast of New York, the Great Pond and the United Kingdom.
This particular decorative fabric belongs to their Jungle collection. In tropical jungles, the fern leaves fall wildly on one another, creating a very dense form of vegetation. This fabric wallpaper represents that, bringing some dark tones and interesting designs to the room.
The jungle was also the godfather to this decorative fabric, creating a beautiful tropical theme.
This fabric works in harmony with the natural light that flows through this space, with the wild leaves injecting a very refreshing design into this space. We can also see a leopard peeking out from the leafy forest, highlighting the jungle theme.
This is a wonderful example of how versatile patterns and fabrics can be as well as how they can be used in a range of different ways – from wallpaper to a room divider.
This designer is an expert in introducing materials in a wide range of colours. These home textiles can be used for decor purposes only – they don't always have to have a function behind them!
In this image, we can see how the semi-transparent fabrics have been placed in the middle of the room, adding a fantastic and elegant look and feel to the space even though there are no windows in the middle of the room! They soften the wooden floors and wooden furniture, adding a bit of colour and beauty to the space.
You really can use your imagination and your creativity when it comes to hanging fabric. Drape it over furniture or hang it from the wall or the ceiling. It makes for a very graceful addition to the room!
You can really create a stunning visual effect in your home but choosing brilliant patterns for your cushions and curtains.
In this image, we come across a stylish cushion that features vertical lines. If we look at it a bit closer, we can see that the lines depict hand-painted Roman architecture, bringing a very dynamic and interesting design to the cushion.
This is a wonderful example of how textiles can be used as pieces of artwork, bringing personality and charm to a living room. If chosen right, you can have the most unique living room on the block!
This material is always a great option for decorating your living space. The irregular diamond shapes are created by tight embroidery and fine embroidery, creating a very beautiful effect. The fillings feature large gaps, which makes the fabric appear transparent.
In this image, we can see how the fabric looks grey, but there are all sorts of colour options available. You can use this fabric for a tablecloth or a curtain for the living room, introducing a very sophisticated design.
With this cloth, we can see how the same shapes have been created but with different materials and in a different way. The diamonds in this design are filled with thick embroidery while the edges are slightly loose.
The effect of this textile is very beautiful, and would enhance a living room subtly.
