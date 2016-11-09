Comfort And Style Combine Creatively In This Family Home

Today we are going to explore a narrow strip of land and witness how design professionals Atelier Furtner-Tonn have managed to build the most extraordinary house on it, despite the limitations.
This single-storey house takes on a very unique and interesting design, with the interior spaces opening up onto the exterior spaces. The simple use of furniture, the clean lines and the functional elements are a wonderful example of how comfort, style and practicalities can work together to form a dream-worthy family home.
We will also see what a big role natural light plays in this home – the epitome of modern design.
Let's take a look!
The home is simple yet very stylish, where the designers have made the absolute most of the space available to them. We can see that it extends across the vertical plane, taking up several levels. The size is enhanced by the large and unusually shaped windows throughout the facade.
The designers have gone for a practical, white colour for the outside of the home, which makes for a very subtle yet elegant look and feel. It also contrasts beautifully with the gorgeous garden that surrounds the home.
This is certainly a show stopper, without being ostentatious or over the top.
If we head inside the home, we come across a gorgeous interior that is filled with natural light. The light wooden floors and white walls and finishes enhance the natural light, creating a very spacious and bright home. Don't you love the large glass windows and doors, which allow a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces.
This image shows us how the kitchen flows into the rest of the home, thanks to the open plan design of the house. This adds to the perception of space.
You'll also notice that there are little storage spaces throughout the home, keeping the space looking neat and organized. Can you spot the little shelf that's built into the kitchen cabinet, where books and a pot plant rest?
The dining room flows out of the kitchen – a very savvy design. It allows food to be served and transported between the two spaces with ease. It also allows for a very interactive environment, where the family can chat to the chef from the dining room while he or she cooks up a storm.
This design also teaches us two very important things about interior decor. One: a rug adds a bit of warmth and charm to a room, making for a very comfortable space. Two: a pot plant, vase of flowers or interior tree can introduce a very natural and beautiful yet stylish form of decor to a room. It also allows the interiors to connect with nature.
The living room features beautiful, sleek and minimalist furniture, including a L-shaped white sofa and a very plush looking grey rug. The black cushions and wooden coffee table finish off the look and feel. This is a wonderful example of how simple can be the most sophisticated.
A beautiful, trendy and tall floor lamp sits in the corner of the room, creating a wonderful ambiance in this room in the evening. This is a must for any living space! You want it to ooze peace, tranquility and serenity.
Even the hallways of the home are light and spacious, with plenty of sunshine flowing into the wide and open spaces.
Remember that your hallway or corridor doesn't have to simply be a place that gets you from one side of the house to the other. It should still be stylish and appealing.
Corridors and hallways also have a tendency to look very dark and dingy. Opt for light coloured walls and as many windows, doors and skylights if possible.
We want to take a peek inside the bathroom to show you just how luxurious and elegant this space can be.
Bathrooms are often overlooked in interior design and decor, but this should not be the case. Your bathroom is where you spend all of your time in the mornings, getting ready. It's also where you come after work to relax in a hot bubble bath or a steaming shower. It should be a pleasant and aesthetically pleasing space that leaves you feeling relaxed and serene.
The designers have ensured that natural light plays a role in this home, with windows running length ways across the room. This keeps the space looking very bright, without compromising the privacy of the room.
The beige tiles are also a great touch. Tiles are a very durable and economically friendly material, while adding a stylish touch to a bathroom.
When it comes to a neat, stylish and savvy home, you want to make the absolute most of storage space. If items have a spot where they can be stored neatly away, your home will also look like it is in pristine condition.
In this image, we can see how the main bedroom features a walk-in closet with plenty of shelves, drawers and hanging space for clothes, shoes and handbags. If you have a spare room, you can turn it into a walk-in closet, creating your own little space for getting dressed and choosing your outfit. Make sure that you furnish a room like this with a full-length mirror so you can see what you look like every day!
