Comfort And Style Combine Creatively In This Family Home

Today we are going to explore a narrow strip of land and witness how design professionals Atelier Furtner-Tonn have managed to build the most extraordinary house on it, despite the limitations.

This single-storey house takes on a very unique and interesting design, with the interior spaces opening up onto the exterior spaces. The simple use of furniture, the clean lines and the functional elements are a wonderful example of how comfort, style and practicalities can work together to form a dream-worthy family home.

We will also see what a big role natural light plays in this home – the epitome of modern design.

Let's take a look!