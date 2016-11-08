Your browser is out-of-date.

12 Clever Hacks Every Kitchen Needs

İNDEKSA ÖRNEK DAİRE ÇALIŞMASI, İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti. Modern kitchen
If you want a productive, efficient kitchen then you absolutely have to try these 12 kitchen hacks. These go far beyond your basic kitchen tips, to offer some truly unique solutions to the most frustrating kitchen problems! Let's take a look!  

1. Hideaway counter space

Reforma de Apartamento, MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores MBDesign Arquitetura & Interiores Modern kitchen
MBDesign Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Especially in small kitchens, counter space is at a premium. Luckily, there's this simple way to add more. 

2. Roof Bar

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
A4estudio

This simple kitchen addition makes the pots and pans a breeze to find and put away. Plus, it adds to an industrial style kitchen! 

3. Island Unit

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

So many islands forget to include shelving! It's an easy way to add to the storage in your kitchen without taking away square footage. 

4. Pot Hanger

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

This beauty is even more heavy-duty than the last, with multiple rails for optimum organization! Plus, it adds to an industrial style kitchen!

5. Pull-Out Pantry

ANTRASIT MUTFAK, Ada Ahşap Ada Ahşap Modern kitchen
Ada Ahşap

These amazing pull-out shelves make finding the right kitchen accessory a breeze. 

6. Store and Carry

50.2cm pull-out organiser simplehuman KitchenStorage
simplehuman

50.2cm pull-out organiser

These metal baskets keep everything in the kitchen organized, and they also allow you to carry a whole set of kitchen accessories to the dining room! Very clever. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A Narrow Shelf Along the Wall

CASA FOTOMÁTICA, ESTUDIO MYGA ESTUDIO MYGA Industrial style kitchen
ESTUDIO MYGA

Hallway shelving is a great way to take advantage of otherwise unused space. Just make sure there's still enough room to comfortably walk down the hall. 

8. Backlit Beauty

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet Lisa Melvin Design KitchenStorage
Lisa Melvin Design

Bespoke Liquor & Drinks Cabinet

LED lighting is easy on the eyes, even at night, when you're searching for the perfect drink. You might want a professional to install these into your wood cabinet, to avoid causing a fire hazard. 

9. Functional Cabinet Doors

Surrey kitchen Lewis Alderson KitchenCabinets & shelves
Lewis Alderson

Surrey kitchen

You need an easy-to-access spot for your spice rack, so why not take advantage of your cabinet doors? 

10. Super Storage

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa KitchenStorage
De Rosee Sa

Hillcrest

Don't be afraid to break the mould when designing your kitchen cupboards. Wine storage, specialty shelves and sliding doors can all make your life easier in the kitchen. 

11. Extendable Faucet

Modern Wooden House (Modern Ahşap Ev), Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop Modern kitchen
Ali İhsan Değirmenci Creative Workshop

Don't cut corners on your kitchen faucet! You can get an adjustable, moving head with various pressures for easy rinsing instead. 

12. Black Board

İNDEKSA Mimarlık İç Mimarlık İnşaat Taahüt Ltd.Şti.

This adorable kitchen accessory is practical too, letting guests know what you're serving during your special events! 

If you love practical and beautiful kitchens, then the kitchen in this beautiful bungalow will stun you

A Dream House For The Suburbs
Which of these kitchen hacks works best for your kitchen? 

