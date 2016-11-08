12 Clever Hacks Every Kitchen Needs

If you want a productive, efficient kitchen then you absolutely have to try these 12 kitchen hacks. These go far beyond your basic kitchen tips, to offer some truly unique solutions to the most frustrating kitchen problems! Let's take a look!
Especially in small kitchens, counter space is at a premium. Luckily, there's this simple way to add more.
This simple kitchen addition makes the pots and pans a breeze to find and put away. Plus, it adds to an industrial style kitchen!
So many islands forget to include shelving! It's an easy way to add to the storage in your kitchen without taking away square footage.
This beauty is even more heavy-duty than the last, with multiple rails for optimum organization! Plus, it adds to an industrial style kitchen!
These amazing pull-out shelves make finding the right kitchen accessory a breeze.
These metal baskets keep everything in the kitchen organized, and they also allow you to carry a whole set of kitchen accessories to the dining room! Very clever.
Hallway shelving is a great way to take advantage of otherwise unused space. Just make sure there's still enough room to comfortably walk down the hall.
LED lighting is easy on the eyes, even at night, when you're searching for the perfect drink. You might want a professional to install these into your wood cabinet, to avoid causing a fire hazard.
You need an easy-to-access spot for your spice rack, so why not take advantage of your cabinet doors?
Don't be afraid to break the mould when designing your kitchen cupboards. Wine storage, specialty shelves and sliding doors can all make your life easier in the kitchen.
Don't cut corners on your kitchen faucet! You can get an adjustable, moving head with various pressures for easy rinsing instead.
This adorable kitchen accessory is practical too, letting guests know what you're serving during your special events!
If you love practical and beautiful kitchens, then the kitchen in this beautiful bungalow will stun you!