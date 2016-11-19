Reimagining modern home design

Modern architecture is about clean lines, spare design, minimal decoration, geometric forms. But more than that it’s about interpreting our homes and their design in new ways.

Ask a small child to draw a house, and you’ll like get a square box with a triangle roof.

What if you take that basic geometric structure and manipulate it in new ways? Stretch this wall out here. Turn that roof there. Remove this wall and make it a big window instead.

The result might be something like this home in Wales designed by Hyde + Hyde Architects and photographed by Metro Cubico Digital. An example of what is possible when a creative architect reimagines what a home can be.